Cuban Couple’s Homemade Jet Ski Fails in Attempt to Escape from Cuba

Cuban Couple’s Homemade Jet Ski Attempt Ends in Failure

A Cuban couple’s desperate attempt to escape their homeland using a homemade Jet Ski ended in failure as the precarious contraption sank shortly after setting sail. The couple’s ingenuity was put to the test as they constructed a wooden vessel equipped with a small motor. However, their efforts were quickly criticized by internet users who pointed out the lack of preparation for navigating the treacherous sea conditions.

A photo of the homemade Jet Ski was shared on Instagram by the account “Cubans around the world“. The post drew attention to the device’s flimsy construction and absence of compensation or buoyancy. “It will not sail,” warned one user, while another sarcastically remarked, “That turns with the first wave.”

Critics highlighted the boat’s inadequate flotation capabilities and lack of stability. One Instagram user suggested the addition of stabilizers made with large diameter plastic pipes sealed at the ends. Others predicted that the vessel would not last five minutes at sea. Sadly, their predictions came true as the press outlet later confirmed that the homemade Jet Ski sank shortly after departing, ultimately foiling the couple’s illegal escape attempt.

The incident has once again shed light on the dire reality faced by many Cubans who resort to dangerous means to flee the island. “How sad it is that we have to put our lives at risk to get out of this jail, and nobody understands the desperation of the Cuban until they see things like this. Cuba is a beautiful island full of sad people without dreams or hopes,” lamented a reader of the news portal.

A Cuban rafter, who successfully made it to Miami in a homemade boat, emphasized that none of the boats manufactured in Cuba are suitable for navigating the perilous Straits of Florida. “If we arrived alive, it is because God wanted it,” she stressed, highlighting the deep-rooted desperation driving Cubans to take such risks.

This incident is just the latest in a series of headline-worthy escapades by Cubans attempting to flee their country. Just a few months ago, two Cubans made news when they landed at the Key West airport in South Florida using a motorized hang glider. Prior to that, Cuban aviator Rubén Martínez astonished the world by covering the route between El Cedro airfield in Sancti Spiritus and the Dade-Collier (TNT) airport in Ochoppee, Florida, using an AN-2 aircraft with the license plate 1885, completing the journey in just one hour.

The trending popularity of these daring migration stories has not gone unnoticed by Netflix. The streaming platform announced plans to create a series about a young Cuban who crossed the treacherous Straits of Florida on a kitesurf board in May of last year. These stories serve as a reminder of the ongoing migration crisis in Cuba, and the extreme lengths individuals are willing to go to in order to seek better lives elsewhere.

