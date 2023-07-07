Cuban Doctor in Israel Overcomes Challenges and Finds Success in Medicine

Cuban Doctor Finds Success in Israel as Refugee

By [Your Name]

Doreinis Torres Martinez, a Cuban doctor who sought refuge in Israel, has managed to rebuild her life and successfully practice medicine again in her new home.

Escaping the hardships of her homeland, Torres Martínez, 41, embarked on a new journey in Israel, initially working as a housekeeper. However, with the support of her employer, she was able to regain her profession as a doctor.

In an interview with YnetNews, Torres Martínez shared her story of planning her trip to Israel at the age of 25, without her parents’ knowledge. Her decision was influenced by a long-lasting relationship with an older man. Realizing that her aspirations as a doctor seemed unattainable in Cuba, she took a leap of faith and set her sights on Israel as a possible option for her future.

“I realized that I had no future in Cuba. My aspirations as a doctor seemed unattainable there. At the age of 25, without my parents’ knowledge, I organized my escape to Israel. Deep down, I knew that if I had trusted them, they would not have allowed me to leave everything behind and embark on this journey,” she told the outlet.

After a dangerous four-day voyage at sea, Torres Martínez finally reached the shores of the United States before eventually settling in Israel. Recounting her journey, she described making a precarious deal with smugglers to cross the sea, enduring hunger and fear throughout the challenging trip.

In Israel, Torres Martínez converted to Judaism and started a family. Despite facing her husband’s illness, she persevered and took on new challenges, working tirelessly to support her loved ones.

Today, she is a renowned specialist in family and pediatric medicine, running the Lev Shoham General Clinic near her home in Beit Arif, where she provides healthcare support to the local community.

“I chose medicine because I wanted to help others and provide all the healing I could,” she told reporters.

Torres Martínez has never returned to Cuba, unlike her parents who have the freedom to come and go. She considers the path back to her homeland closed to her.

In another success story of Cuban doctors finding triumph after exile, Alexander Jesus Figueredo Izaguirre regrets not leaving Cuba sooner, now that he is thriving in the United States.

The doctor, originally from news, suffered greatly under the Castro regime. He has expressed numerous times that leaving Cuba has reignited his passion and enthusiasm for his profession.

Both Torres Martínez and Figueredo Izaguirre are examples of Cuban doctors who have overcome immense challenges and have found success in their respective new homes. Their stories inspire hope and serve as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the Cuban people in pursuing a better future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

