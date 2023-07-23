Cuban Economy Minister Admits Slow Recovery and Rising Inflation

Cuban Minister of Economy Acknowledges Slow Recovery and Rising Inflation

Havana, Cuba – The Cuban Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, admitted on Saturday that the country’s gradual economic recovery has not yet reached the necessary pace. This comes as Cuba grapples with increasing inflation rates. Speaking to Parliament, Gil reported a growth of 1.8% in the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, which falls short of the projected 4 percentage point growth.

Gil, who is also the deputy prime minister, acknowledged that the modest GDP growth has not translated into an improved quality of life for the population. He described the growth as “asymmetric,” with certain sectors such as the hotel industry, transportation, and communications experiencing growth, while others, including agriculture, livestock, manufacturing, and commerce, continue to contract.

The minister highlighted the scarcity of goods as one of the main factors contributing to the economic challenges. “Many times, the only product available is that of the non-state sector,” Gil stated. He emphasized the reduction in the supply of goods and services, which has led to inflation and a decline in the purchasing power of wages, leading to a rise in dollarization.

Gil acknowledged that inflation is a significant problem in the Cuban economy, with the cost of living steadily increasing. He attributed this to the country’s stable exchange rate prior to monetary reunification in 2021. Official data from the National Office of Statistics and Information (Onei) revealed that year-on-year inflation in the formal market stood at 44.98% in June, fueled by rising prices in food and restaurants.

However, Onei’s data does not take into account the evolution of prices in the informal market, which is more susceptible to inflation due to its severe shortage of basic products and lack of regulation. The situation reflects the deepening economic crisis in Cuba, exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic, tighter US sanctions, and missteps in economic policies.

The economic crisis has resulted in a scarcity of essential goods such as food, medicine, and fuel, as well as frequent power outages. These challenges have contributed to a partial dollarization of the economy and have severely affected the daily lives of Cubans.

Despite the obstacles, the government remains committed to finding solutions and addressing the issues at hand. However, the road to recovery is likely to be long and complex. The Cuban people continue to face significant hardships, and the rising inflation rates only exacerbate their financial struggles.

This news article is based on information from EFE.

