Cuban Elderly Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Wife in Miami-Dade Home

Cuban Elderly Man Arrested for Killing His Wife in Miami-Dade Home

MIAMI, FL — A shocking incident unfolded in a quiet neighborhood in Miami-Dade County as an elderly Cuban man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in their home. Albert Molinet, a 70-year-old resident, now faces charges of second-degree murder after the gruesome act took place in front of their minor daughter.

According to local authorities, the tragedy occurred shortly before 1:00 am on Sunday in a mobile home located in Royal Duke Park. The residence, on the 3600 block of Northwest 30th Avenue, became the scene of a horrifying crime that has left the community in disbelief.

An arrest report reveals that a heated argument erupted between Albert Molinet and his wife, leading to a tragic turn of events. In a fit of rage, Molinet retrieved a firearm from an open safe in their living room and attempted to shoot his wife. However, the gun was unloaded at that moment, causing only fear to grip the wife.

Terrified, she sought refuge in their bathroom as her husband proceeded to load the gun. Unfortunately, this did not deter Molinet from carrying out his heinous act. He fired a single shot through the locked bathroom door before barging in, with his wife desperately trying to fend him off. In a disturbing turn of events, he then proceeded to bite her before fatally shooting her.

The couple’s minor daughter was horrified as she witnessed the entire incident unfold. Filled with fear and shock, she bravely dialed 911 to report the shocking shooting that had just transpired in her home.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, but sadly, there was nothing they could do. Miami-Dade firefighters pronounced the victim dead, withholding her identity until proper notifications are made.

Following the gruesome crime, Molinet, standing at approximately six feet tall and being originally from Cuba, was arrested. He appeared in court and is currently being held without bail at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The local community has been left shaken by this tragedy, as they struggle to comprehend such a horrifying act taking place within their midst. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind this horrific crime, hoping to provide justice for the victim and her grieving family.

As the details of this case continue to unfold, it serves as a grim reminder of the importance of addressing domestic violence and ensuring the safety of those affected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

