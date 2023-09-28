Cuban Government Acknowledges Difficulties in Guaranteeing Regulated Food Basket as End of Year Approaches

Cuban Government Admits Difficulties and Lack of Credits to Guarantee Food Supply

The Cuban government has acknowledged the challenges it faces in ensuring a regulated basic basket of food for its population. Despite optimistic predictions made earlier this year, the reality continues to undermine the government’s triumphalist projections. Alejandro Gil Fernandez, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, once again admitted that the country’s economy is in a complex situation and that they lack the necessary credit to purchase food, resorting to the usual justifications of the global crisis, rising prices, and the impact of the US embargo.

Speaking on the official television program “Round Table,” Fernandez stated that the entire food basket is imported and that the government has made considerable efforts to guarantee products such as milk for children, bread, coffee, and rice, although he failed to mention other essential items like oil, beans, sugar, and chicken, which are also rationed in Cuba.

Throughout the year, there have been delays in deliveries, with some products not being able to reach the population on time. The international market’s rising food prices and export restrictions imposed by various countries have further exacerbated the situation, according to Fernandez.

Fernandez acknowledged the difficulties in maintaining a steady supply of milk for children, citing problems with fuel transportation as one of the main challenges. He also highlighted the significant amount of flour required to produce bread, adding that the wheat used is imported.

To alleviate concerns, Fernandez assured the public that there will be rice available in October, although distribution may be delayed due to ship arrivals. He emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering the food as planned, albeit with a slight delay.

Despite facing criticism for the insufficient supply of coffee, Fernandez mentioned plans to reintroduce regulated distribution, starting with coffee produced domestically. He also expressed his frustration with the high international price of coffee, which has hindered sales in Cuba.

Fernandez stressed the need to depend more on the country’s own production capabilities and to reduce reliance on imported goods. He attributed the challenges faced by Cuba to the US embargo and sanctions and emphasized the importance of increasing national production.

While acknowledging the limitations and shortcomings, Fernandez also announced efforts to balance local productions in different territories, stating that certain products would have territorial and regulated marketing. However, he did not address the issue of depressed pork production, which has become scarce and unaffordable for most Cubans.

Fernandez concluded by admitting that Cuba lacks the currency and capacity to maintain current import levels for some essential items, including meat and chicken. He cited the prevailing international situation as the main contributing factor.

In addition to discussing the challenges in maintaining the population’s basic necessities, Fernandez highlighted the country’s broader economic issues, including a severe shortage of fuel. He warned of the economic consequences, emphasizing the need to prioritize certain activities during this complex time.

The Round Table discussion took place amidst ongoing efforts by the government to alleviate the severe energy crisis affecting the country. While both Fernandez and Vicente de la O Levy, the Minister of Energy and Mines, downplayed the severity of the crisis, the measures being implemented indicate an extreme situation reminiscent of the Special Period in the 1990s when Cuba faced a severe fuel shortage following the collapse of the USSR, its main supplier.

As Cuba grapples with these difficulties, it remains to be seen how the government will address the food and energy crises and provide relief to its population.