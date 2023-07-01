Cuban Government’s Multi-Million Dollar Food Purchases from the US Revealed by Department of Agriculture Report

Millions of dollars have been spent by the Cuban government in food purchases from the United States, despite the ongoing embargo, according to a report by the Department of Agriculture (USDA). The report reveals that Cuba has been importing not just food but also medicines from its “historical enemy,” with a total expenditure exceeding $7.1 billion when medical products and humanitarian donations are taken into account.

Chicken meat emerged as the most-purchased food item by Cuba from the United States. Additionally, the country has also imported cookies, powdered milk, and frozen meat this year. In 2022 alone, Cuba’s purchases of food and agricultural products from US companies reached $328.5 million, representing the largest increase in recent years.

In previous years, the Republic of Cuba spent a staggering $2.5 billion importing 3,423 metric tons of food and agricultural products from the United States. This translates to 27% of Cuba’s total food and agricultural imports, highlighting the significant reliance on its northern neighbor for sustenance.

Furthermore, the Cuban government has consistently imported medical equipment, supplies, and pharmaceutical products from the United States since 2003. The total expenditure in this category has reached $37 million to date, with 2022 recording the highest expenditure of $9 million. However, it is important to note that these exports to Cuba are subject to the provisions of the Cuban Democracy Law (CDA) of 1992, which requires verification of the end-use but does not necessitate cash advance payments.

The range of medical exports from the United States to Cuba includes vital items such as penicillin, insulin, toothpaste, laboratory regents, ultrasonic scanning equipment, artificial limbs, medical devices, surgical appliances, ophthalmic instruments, cannulas, and gelatin capsules.

These figures demonstrate the significant economic ties between the two nations, despite the diplomatic tensions that have endured for decades. While the US embargo remains in place, Cuba continues to rely on its northern neighbor for essential food and medical supplies.

