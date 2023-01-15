The Cuban-American senator, Marco Rubio, assured that the Cuban migration crisis is a reminder that the regional foreign policy is also the domestic policy of the United States.

Through a post on Twitter, Marco Rubio expressed this Friday what was a clear message for the Biden administration in the face of the immigration crisis.

“An immigration crisis in the Florida Keys fueled by a Cuba run by an incompetent Marxist regime and a Haiti without a functioning government is a reminder that regional foreign policy is also US domestic policy.”

A migrant crisis in the Florida Keys driven by a Cuba run by an incompetent marxist regime & a Haiti with no functional government is a reminder that regional foreign policy is also U.S. domestic policy — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 13, 2023

It should be remembered that Senator Rubio traveled to Key West this week to discuss the issue of Cuban rafters arriving in the US.

“United States Senator Marco Rubio and staff from Carlos Giménez’s office flew to Key West on Tuesday. They are meeting with crews working to detect and deter illegal maritime migration,” the Coast Guard shared in a statement.

While the senator himself confirmed the trip on his social networks. “I was in Monroe County, Florida today to meet with federal, state and local officials and discuss the response to the recent surge of migrants arriving from Cuba and Haiti.”

Today I was in Monroe County, #Florida to meet with federal,state & local officials & discuss the response to the recent surge in migrants arriving from Cuba & Haiti #Saifie pic.twitter.com/YKbpDo7DEP — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 10, 2023

At the end of the year, the number of Cuban rafters who arrived in Florida aroused great concern for local authorities and political personalities, such as María Elvira Salazar and Marco Rubio.

Both Cuban-American political leaders have shown their support for Cuban migration and their rejection of the Castro regime that continues to feed itself at the expense of its people.

It should be remembered that at least 6,182 Cuban rafters arrived in Florida during the previous fiscal year, so that figure may be exceeded in this new year.

Cubans around the World Writing