Cuban Journalist Julita Osendi Díaz Reunites with Friends and Family in the United States

Cuban Journalist Celebrates Arrival in the United States

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Julita Osendi Díaz, a well-known Cuban journalist, is celebrating her arrival in the United States. Through social media, Osendi expressed her happiness at being reunited with friends and family. While she did not provide specific details about the timing of her visit, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“Happy to share with such beautiful people. Las Vegas, city of sin… sin is not knowing it. My nephews, my friends… We are together again,” Osendi posted on social media.

In one of her posts, Osendi also shared a message from a friend who celebrated her arrival in the United States. It is evident that her reunion with loved ones has brought her immense joy.

This news comes after Osendi publicly expressed her disappointment in the Cuban regime. In May, the journalist confessed her disillusionment with the project created by Fidel Castro. She highlighted the cancelation of Labor Day celebrations on May 1 due to fuel shortages, reflecting the country’s deteriorating situation.

Osendi reminisced about the significance of May 1st in the past, when it symbolized joy, life, and prosperity. However, she emphasized how the country has been destroyed, with hope for a better future diminishing. Osendi criticized the authorities for exacerbating the crisis and asked about the whereabouts of the food for the quarter of a million Cubans who have left the country.

The Cuban journalist’s emotional posts on social media have resonated with many, shedding light on the difficult realities faced by the Cuban people. Osendi’s arrival in the United States serves as a reminder of the challenges and hardships endured by those seeking a better life.