Cuban Man Chooses to Live in Truck Due to High Rental Prices in Miami-Dade

Cuban Man Chooses to Live in His Truck to Escape High Rental Prices in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, FL – In a bold move to combat skyrocketing rental costs in the county of Miami-Dade, a Cuban resident in the United States has opted to make his truck his home.

“Yuma has gotten really bad. A small apartment costs you 1,300 pesos. Here you can spend a month with 100 pesos and live a relaxed life,” stated the man in an interview with Cuban tiktoker Dairon Cano.

The man proudly showcased the interior of his van, which he had converted into a comfortable living space. The truck-home features a bed, a television, and even a self-installed air conditioner at the back, all powered by an electric generator.

Cano, impressed by the ingenuity and low living costs, commented, “The guy lives here calmly, relaxed. He doesn’t pay rent, he doesn’t pay for electricity, and he doesn’t pay for water. He has no problems. Be careful with this, you are going to save a good amount of money.”

Cano further noted that the man is free to park his truck-house anywhere, whether it be in front of a Walmart or a Pollo Tropical establishment.

According to Cano’s comments on his social media post, the Cuban man currently resides in the town of Westchester in Miami-Dade. It remains undisclosed how long he has been in the United States.

The images shared by Cano have garnered hundreds of comments, sparking a debate about the unaffordability of housing rentals. While some praised the man’s resourcefulness, others argued that it is not a sustainable or desirable way of life.

“He’s better off than many, as he has no bills or stress to pay. He lives much calmer,” commented one person. Another said, “God bless him. As long as he has life and health, he can live anywhere. He’s a warrior.”

Nevertheless, some critics questioned the legitimacy of such living arrangements. “Tranquility is having a home, a family, and not living such a bad life. This might be good for a short time, to get out of a rut,” retorted a commenter, opposing the tiktoker’s praise for the truck-home lifestyle.

“It’s not right to live like this. If I wanted to live like that, I would stay in Cuba,” added another commentator.

The story of this Cuban man’s unconventional choice of living has prompted a discussion about the growing housing crisis and the urgent need for affordable housing options in Miami-Dade county. As Miami-Dade continues to grapple with soaring rental prices, it remains to be seen if more individuals would adopt similar alternative living arrangements to cope with the financial burden.

