Cuban migrant tells how he obtained his Green Card in just three months

Cuban Migrant’s Unconventional Path to Green Card

Thousands of migrants in similar situations are following the story of a Cuban who entered the United States with an I-220A order and was able to obtain permanent residence (Green Card) without having to attend immigration court. The case of Ernesto, as revealed by journalist Mario J. Pentón on his Facebook profile, has provided hope and inspiration to many migrants facing the complexities of the U.S. immigration system.

Ernesto arrived in Kentucky and chose an unconventional strategy, opting to maintain good behavior and seek the right legal counsel. He did not request asylum or explore other legal avenues, but instead applied for the Cuban Adjustment Act after two years of stay in the United States. Remarkably, he received a positive resolution in just three months, granting him permanent residence and putting him on the path to eventual citizenship.

Expressing his excitement about the radical change in his life, Ernesto emphasized the significance of having a Green Card, stating, “For me, it will be a total change. I have an American citizen son and I needed his father to be a resident to be able to work and move forward.” His success has encouraged other Cubans with an I-220A to not lose hope and to seek the right legal representation.

Ernesto’s legal representative, Ismael Labrador, highlighted the significance of the work carried out, noting that it was a typical case in these situations. He also pointed out an important verdict issued by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) last September, which clarified that the I-220A form does not constitute a “Parole” for the purposes of the Cuban Adjustment Law.

The story of Ernesto serves as a testament to the complexities and possibilities within the U.S. immigration system, providing hope and guidance to many migrants navigating their own paths towards legal status and citizenship.

Share this: Facebook

X

