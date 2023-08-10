Cuban Mother Pleads for Humanitarian Visa to Attend Funeral of Son Killed in Car Accident

Cuban Mother Pleads for Humanitarian Visa to Attend Son’s Funeral in Hialeah

HIALEAH – Vilma Góngora, a Cuban mother, is desperately begging for a humanitarian visa that would allow her to attend the funeral of her 25-year-old son in Hialeah this weekend.

Tragedy struck the family on August 4 when Góngora’s son succumbed to a severe head injury suffered in a car accident on I-95. After a five-month struggle for survival, he tragically passed away, leaving his grieving mother yearning for the chance to say goodbye.

“The only thing I would like is to go there to say goodbye to my son for the last time, that I could not see him alive or see him sick,” stated Góngora in an emotional interview with Telemundo 51. Despite months of pleading for a humanitarian visa, Góngora has received no response thus far.

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of February 26, involving a black Toyota and a white Nissan on northbound Interstate 95 near the area of SW 8 ST.

At the time of the accident, the young man was traveling with his brother, sister-in-law, and another person. While everyone else survived the crash, Góngora’s son’s injuries were critical, and he had been hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“My brother-in-law was the happiest that day. We were all there,” shared María, the victim’s sister-in-law. Sadly, the joy and happiness of that evening will never return.

Sheila Montes de Oca, a close friend of the family, believes the person responsible for the accident should be held accountable. Montes de Oca also believes Góngora’s presence in the United States may have made a difference. “Her mom really should have been here from the beginning, maybe everything would have been different because there is nothing like a mother’s love and care,” she expressed.

Despite visits to a congressman’s office for assistance, the family’s attempts to secure a humanitarian visa have been unsuccessful.

In recent years, there have been multiple instances of mothers applying for humanitarian visas to accompany their seriously ill children or attend their funerals in the United States. In February of this year, Cuban citizen Anna Lidia Beltrán was granted approval for a humanitarian visa but tragically arrived too late, as her son passed away shortly after her arrival.

During that case, the office of Cuban-American Senator Marco Rubio played a vital role in securing the humanitarian visa.

Belkis Martínez, another Cuban mother, is currently waiting for a humanitarian visa to travel to the United States to accompany her daughter, who urgently needs a heart transplant. The young woman has been in intensive care since July 20 after being diagnosed with heart disease.

The cases of Vilma Góngora, Anna Lidia Beltrán, and Belkis Martínez highlight the hardships and obstacles that families face when attempting to obtain humanitarian visas. Time is of the essence, and immediate action from the relevant authorities is crucial to prevent further heartache.

As the funeral approaches, Góngora’s plea becomes increasingly urgent. It is our hope that her request will be granted swiftly, allowing her to be there for her son in his final moments and find solace in bidding him farewell.

