Cuban Mother Pleads for Humanitarian Visa to Say Final Goodbye to Son Killed in Texas Car Accident

Cuban Mother Pleads for Humanitarian Visa to Say Final Goodbye to Son Killed in Car Accident in Texas

September 15, Austin, Texas – Bárbara Sacre, a Cuban mother residing in Nicaragua, is desperately seeking a humanitarian visa to bid a final goodbye to her son, who tragically lost his life in a car accident. The grieving mother expressed her plea to the American government, stating she has no words or consolation for the pain she is experiencing.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the city of Austin, Texas, when 19-year-old Lizam Vélez Sacre’s motorcycle collided with a truck, resulting in his untimely death. Speaking tearfully to journalist Eduardo “Yusnaby” Rodríguez for Telemundo 51, Bárbara Sacre implored the American government to grant her a visa to have one last opportunity to hug her beloved son.

“My boy was so cute, full of hopes. I don’t understand how that motorcycle slipped and fell. I have already implored on the networks, God, to give me an opportunity to hug my son in this last goodbye,” pleaded the heartbroken mother.

Supporting the family during this tragic time, a part of their relatives who resided in Miami have relocated to Texas temporarily to assist with the unforeseen procedures. Andrea Ledea, sister-in-law of the deceased, emphasized the importance of Bárbara Sacre being able to see her son, even in death, as it would provide her with peace and tranquility.

Meanwhile, the family is faced with the urgent need for a death certificate to start the application process for the humanitarian visa. Andrea Ledea explained that obtaining the death certificate could take several days. To cover funeral expenses, the family has launched a fundraising campaign on the platform “Gofundme.”

The campaign account narrates the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident, stating, “He was involved in a motorcycle accident at the condo where our older brother lived. He and I went to visit our older brother. He began testing a motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into a parked truck. He lost his life instantly, and there was no time to assist or help him. He suffered many internal traumas after the impact.”

Describing Lizam Vélez Sacre, the petition concludes, “My brother Lizam Vélez was very charismatic, fun, and loving. He was always joking with all the members of the family, and his smile lit up the entire room. We miss him very much, and we really wish that our mother could say goodbye to him one last time.”

In the wake of the tragic news, the family has been inundated with hundreds of messages of condolences and support on social media platforms. As Bárbara Sacre awaits a response to her plea for a humanitarian visa, the community continues to rally around the grieving family in their time of sorrow.

