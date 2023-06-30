Cuban Mother Reunites Twin Daughters After 78 Days Thanks to Biden’s Humanitarian Parole

Cuban Mother Reunites Twin Daughters after Months of Waiting Under Biden’s Humanitarian Parole Aid

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, showing the emotional reunion of a Cuban mother and her twin daughters at an airport in the United States. Thanks to the humanitarian aid enabled by US President Joe Biden last January, Nany Montano was able to finally bring both her daughters together after 78 long days of waiting.

In the video, Montano can be seen embracing her daughters, who are barely one year old, tightly. Overwhelmed with joy and relief, she couldn’t hold back her tears, while the little ones celebrated the reunion with their infectious laughter.

Montano had arrived in the US in April with one of her daughters, while her husband stayed behind in Cuba with the other. The reunification was made possible through the parole program, which allows Cuban families to travel to the United States and stay there while their immigration cases are being processed.

The Cuban mother spoke about the anguish and pain she felt during the 78-day separation. Every hour felt endless, and the uncertainty of when she would be able to see her daughters together again added to her distress. Despite the challenges, Montano never lost hope and always believed that God would bring her family back together.

“It was incredibly hard for me to be away from my daughter, my husband, my mother, my brothers, and my home. But the thought of giving my daughters a better life in a free country gave me the strength to keep going,” Montano revealed.

The emotional mother also expressed the struggles her daughters faced during their separation. “At their most primitive cellular level, they have never been apart. Every night, I witnessed my one-year-old daughter experiencing separation anxiety from her twin sister. The pain of not being able to be there for them was unbearable,” she said.

The reunion was a moment of pure happiness for the family. At the airport, Montano and her husband exchanged the girls and embraced each other tightly. It was a reunion filled with tears and laughter, showcasing the love and resilience of this Cuban family.

This heartwarming story highlights the positive impact of Biden’s humanitarian parole aid, not just for Montano’s family but for many Cuban families seeking to be reunited. To date, more than 29,000 Cubans have been approved to travel to the United States through this initiative. However, there are still around 400,000 pending requests awaiting approval from the Departments of Homeland Security.

As the number of scenes similar to Montano’s reunion continues to increase at the country’s airports, it is clear that the dream of reunion remains within reach for many Cuban families. The parole program has provided hope and opportunities for families to start a new life in a free and prosperous country, away from the hardships of their homeland.

The emotional video shared by Montano serves as a reminder of the importance of family and the lengths we are willing to go to be together. No matter the obstacles, love will always find a way to triumph.