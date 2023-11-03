Cuban Official Spokesperson and Radio Reloj Correspondent Jorge Luis Batista Sparks Controversy with Visit to Miami

Controversial Cuban Official Spokesperson Visits Miami, Sparks Outrage Among Cuban Exiles
Miami, FL – Jorge Luis Batista, a well-known Cuban official spokesperson and correspondent for Radio Reloj, has recently arrived in the city of Miami, causing a stir among the Cuban exile community. Journalist Ernesto Morales, who reported this on his Facebook channel, suggests that Batista’s visit may be linked to his daughter, who is residing in the United States.
Morales referred to Batista as a “consecrated communist,” highlighting his close ties to the Cuban regime through various coverage alongside figures like Miguel Díaz-Canel and Ricardo Alarcón. Images depicting Batista in these scenarios were also shared by Morales.
Furthermore, Morales highlighted several Facebook posts on Batista’s profile that advocate for an end to the embargo and criticize the repression of the activist Yunior García and the recent 15N march on the island. These posts have further fueled frustrations among Cuban dissidents and exiles.
Describing Batista as an “integrated individual,” Morales didn’t hold back his criticism, going as far as labeling him “a mad communist dog.” However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the purpose of Batista’s visit. While some sources claim that he was claimed by his daughter, others argue that it was simply a personal trip.
Upon learning about Batista’s presence in Miami, Morales’ followers expressed their discontent, accusing the official reporter of disrespecting the Cuban exile community. The exile community, which comprises many who fled Cuba due to political persecution and human rights abuses, sees Batista’s visit as a blatant disregard for their struggles.
The divisive figure’s visit to Miami serves as a reminder of the deep divisions and animosities that still exist within the Cuban community, both on the island and abroad. As tensions continue to escalate, it remains to be seen how this latest development will impact ongoing discussions surrounding Cuban politics and relations with the United States.
For now, the Cuban exile community in Miami remains on high alert, closely monitoring Batista’s activities while expressing their grievances against his presence on American soil.