Cuban Official Spokesperson and Radio Reloj Correspondent Jorge Luis Batista Sparks Controversy with Visit to Miami

write a title for this article

Leonel Fernandez

SANTO DOMINGO.- Former President Leonel Fernández presented a novel proposal that would allow the elimination of advance tax collection.

He assured that “there are enough resources so that the State is not bothering SMEs, creating a headache for the owners, asking them for an advance tax.”

“The elimination of advance tax collection is already a demand from all sectors that make up SMEs, medium-sized, small and micro businesses, which are affected by the issue,” declared Fernández in what was his first public act as a presidential candidate. People’s Force party official.

He explained that, together with the FP economic team, he has extensively analyzed the issue and has come to the conclusion that, although at some point this measure was adopted, it was because “the Government was not having a monthly cash flow to be able to pay the contractors and the services that must be carried out.”

“However, we consider that this situation is different now that we have a budget that already exceeds one trillion pesos,” he stated.

He said that “the 2024 budget is already over one trillion pesos in the Dominican Republic, therefore, there are sufficient resources so that the State is not bothering SMEs.”

He indicated that the fact that taxes have been paid in advance has taken away the dynamism of companies. “Some have had to close because the DGII (General Directorate of Internal Taxes) is asking them for a payment when they still have no profitability,” he stressed.

“The advance payment is going away like the current government will go,” the former President emphasized in a meeting with businessmen and merchants from Santo Domingo Este.

THE PROPOSAL

Fernández explained that “the solution we have found to eliminate the advance payment is to obtain those funds from the Reserve Bank, which will enter during the year, because it is not that the payment of the tax is going to be eliminated. What will not be done is pay in advance.

He assured that “this advance payment can be eliminated, because the Reserve Bank is a State bank and the government also receives dividends from the profits that that bank has, therefore, the taxes will be paid over the course of the year, between “January and December everyone will have paid the tax, what you don’t have to do is pay in February what can be paid until December.”

jt/am