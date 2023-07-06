Cuban Pilots Granted Asylum After Daring Motorized Hang Glider Escape

act as a journalist and write a news article using this content

The Cubans who arrived in the United States on a motorized hang glider three months ago had their final asylum trial on Wednesday, July 5.

Fortunately for them, the judge granted asylum to David López Alfonso and Ismael Hernández Chirino, although the case was appealed and for now they must remain in detention.

Willy Allen, the youth’s lawyer, told Telemundo 51 that “the government has every right to make the appeal” and that “the order can take about 30 days.”

Previously, the lawyer had stated: “It will be an extremely difficult trial, but I hope that in the end we can have good news for them and their families. His relatives are following the process from Cuba with concern”.

The Cuban pilots had already successfully passed the “credible fear” test before several officials of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship (USCIS).

Their interrogation lasted more than three days and about 10 hours were spent with the two involved, as it was learned.

With asylum “in hand” they must now wait for the appeals process to finish so that their incredible escape has not been in vain.

CUBAN PILOTS ESCAPE IN MOTORIZED HANG GLIDER

On March 25, the pilots David López Alfonso and Ismael Hernández Chirino left Cuba in a motorized Hang Glider, identified as ultralight aviation equipment, of the “Trike” type, belonging to the Cuban Aviation Club.

The entity described the two pilots as “deserters” and denounced the “theft” of the vehicle used for the escape.

The Cuban Aviation Club requested in the official note issued that month that “the sanctions corresponding to the seriousness of the case and the return of the stolen equipment be applied to these individuals.”

