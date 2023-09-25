Cuban President Díaz-Canel Confronts Unjust Blockade and Addresses Global Inequalities at the UN General Assembly

“We are already in the Homeland, great joy!”, announced the President on his social media account. In a recent meeting with Cuban diplomats, President Díaz-Canel emphasized the successful outcome of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G77, held in Havana. He stated that the support received from the United Nations reaffirmed Cuba’s fight against the unjust blockade and its inclusion on the list of states supposedly sponsoring terrorism.

Addressing the General Assembly, the President condemned the negative impact of unilateral restrictions on the development and achievement of the 2030 Agenda in the Southern countries. He described the current global context as critical for developing nations, citing the perpetuation of inequalities and poverty by an unjust economic order.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the world had already deviated from the path towards achieving the 2030 Agenda, the President warned during his interventions. In a week full of activities within the framework of the General Assembly, President Díaz-Canel conducted meetings with various world leaders and representatives.

He met with the Kenyan President, William Ruto, as well as representatives from Vietnam and Santa Lucia. In addition, he held discussions with the Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo, and her Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The President also had meetings with Sultan Al Jaber, who is designated to head COP28, and the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed bin Aqeel Alkhateeb.

Furthermore, he engaged with representatives from sectors such as science, culture, public health, business, and Cuban emigrants. Notably, President Díaz-Canel participated in a solidarity meeting between Cuba and Venezuela, organized by the Society for Ethical Culture of New York. During this gathering, he expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown towards Cuba and emphasized that the “creative resistance of the Cuban people” has proven that imperialism cannot break their commitment to the Revolution and Socialism.

In conclusion, President Díaz-Canel’s active participation in the General Assembly showcased Cuba’s efforts in the fight against unjust restrictions and inequalities perpetuated by the global economic order. The President’s meetings with world leaders and representatives further demonstrate Cuba’s commitment to fostering relationships and promoting solidarity among nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

