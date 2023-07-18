Cuban Rapper and Latin Grammy Winner Maykel Osorbo Sewed His Mouth Shut in Protest as a Political Prisoner

Cuban Rapper Maikel Castillo Pérez, known as “el Osorbo,” has sewed his mouth shut from his jail cell in protest of his ongoing imprisonment as a political prisoner. Castillo, who helped write the 2021 Latin Grammy Song of the Year, has been held captive by the Cuban government for two years, according to his relatives.

As one of the prominent figures of the opposition movement on the island, Castillo is among the hundreds of individuals detained by the Cuban government following the widespread protests in July 2021. Last week, friends and family of the artist took to Facebook to share a message revealing Osorbo’s intention to sew his lips shut once again, as he did years ago to protest against the censorship imposed by the Havana regime.

According to Castillo’s relatives, he has successfully sewed his lips together. They noted that his speech was affected, with a relative describing it as “strange” and likening it to the discomfort experienced when one has sore lips. The relative expressed uncertainty about how things will unfold moving forward.

However, it is important to note that Univision News has not been able to independently verify this information, nor is it clear how Castillo managed to carry out this protest from inside his prison cell. The Cuban government maintains strict silence regarding its political prisoners, refusing to provide any information regarding their situation or status.

This is not the first time that Osorbo has resorted to sewing his mouth shut as a means of protest. He previously engaged in the same act in August 2020 as a denunciation of the constant repression he faced under the Castro regime.

“Patria y vida,” the song co-written by Maykel Osorbo, led to his arrest. The track, which won the Latin Grammy for Song of the Year and Best Urban Song in 2021, features Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente de Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel, and Maykel Osorbo expressing their dissent against the Cuban government. Since its release, the music video has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube.

Maykel Osorbo, along with Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and El Funky, were the only participants of “Patria y vida” who were present in Cuba at the time of their arrest. Osorbo was detained in May 2021 and subsequently sentenced to nine years in prison for crimes including contempt and assault. The court accused him of using digitally manipulated images published on social media platforms to outrage and disrespect the country’s highest authorities. Additionally, he was charged with carrying out violent actions against two police officers during his arrest on April 4, 2021.

Similarly, Otero Alcántara, another artist involved in the song, was arrested and sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly insulting national symbols, showing contempt, and causing public disorder. Both Osorbo and Otero Alcántara are leaders of the San Isidro Movement, a group comprised of artists and intellectuals involved in the Cuban dissident movement.

The United States government has consistently called for the release of these artists, as well as the protesters detained during the July 11 demonstrations. Just last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the second anniversary of the protests by demanding the “immediate release of unjustly detained political prisoners” like Osorbo. Blinken emphasized that the international community will not forget those who courageously raised their voices in the face of extreme repression, including the more than 700 individuals currently incarcerated in Cuba for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

As the situation in Cuba continues to unfold, the plight of political prisoners like Maikel Castillo Pérez serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and human rights on the island.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

