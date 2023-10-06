Headline: Cuban Regime Blames Frozen Canadian Rivers for Shortage of Peas in Regulated Family Basket

HAVANA – In a press conference on Wednesday, the Cuban regime once again resorted to blaming external factors for its inefficiency, citing frozen rivers in Canada as the reason for the irregular delivery of peas in the regulated family basket. The Minister of Internal Trade (Mincin), Betsy Díaz Velázquez, explained that the scarcity was a result of inefficient production on the island and the inability to import peas from Canada.

Usually, Cuba imports peas from Canada to supplement the local production in order to meet the demands of its citizens. However, Minister Díaz Velázquez stated that the freezing of rivers in Canada during the period from January to May prevented the country from exporting peas, leading to the shortage in Cuba.

When addressing the recent scarcity, Minister Díaz Velázquez stated, “But we were in a period, from January to May, where Canada’s rivers freeze and cannot export. These are dynamics that the population does not know and that forces us to supply with beans or pea.”

This revelation comes amidst a serious food shortage in Cuba and a lack of credit to ensure the availability of basic necessities for the population’s regulated basic basket. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernández, reiterated that the Cuban economy is currently facing a complex situation, with a scarcity of credits for purchasing goods.

Fernández further blamed the global crisis, the rise in prices, and the impact of the United States embargo for the state of the Cuban economy. He admitted, “Over the course of the year we have had delays in deliveries, some products could not be delivered in time. One hundred percent of the basket is imported,” highlighting the near-zero production on the island.

The Minister of Economy and Planning also pointed out that the increase in food prices on the international market and restrictions imposed by certain countries on their exports have further exacerbated the situation. Such restrictions have been put in place by some nations to ensure their own self-sufficiency.

As Cuba faces another year that falls short of its predicted economic growth, its citizens continue to bear the brunt of shortages and uncertainties surrounding the availability of basic commodities.

