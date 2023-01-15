The provincial act for Cuban Science Day was held in the Cienfuegos Botanical Garden, a place full of history and contributions to the science of the nation, with more than one hundred years of existence, a condition that guarantees it as the longest-lived from Cuba.

The work carried out during the year by the institutions and centers of the sector in the province was recognized by the CITMA delegation in Cienfuegos in a solemn act, where the commitment of said research units to the development of the territory and the country was evidenced.

The appointment also served to motivate and congratulate students for the first time, for the development of skills and abilities in their training as future scientists. On this occasion, students belonging to the Carlos Roloff Vocational Pre-University Institute were deserving of this recognition, including Alejandro González Martínez, Fredy Antonio Cano Luna, Jesús Yadiel Chaviano López, Ernesto David Serize Portela, Alex David Rodríguez Rivero and Ramón Cherta González.

The Paquito González Cueto Pediatric Hospital, recently named a science, technology and innovation entity, is among the leading entities in the work of carrying out science, carrying out various research programs. Among the recognized units, the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture, the Provincial Department of Plant Health, the Labiofam Cienfuegos Company, the Cienfuegos Oleohydraulic Company, the CENEX Cienfuegos Company, the Refinery, the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Thermoelectric Company, in addition to the Provincial Directorates of Public Health and INDER and the Combustion Laboratory.

This act was attended by Party and government authorities in Cienfuegos, headed by Marydé Fernández López, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the PCC.