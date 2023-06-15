Cuban Spy Base Trouble Unsolved, U.S. Congressional Diplomatic Leader Hopes Blinken’s Visit to China for “Strong Dialogue” – Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin

10
- The Cuban spy base turmoil is not resolved, the US Congress diplomatic leaders hope that Blinken’s visit to China will start a “tough dialogue” Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- French newspaper digest – US accuses China of setting up spy base in Cuba against Washington RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Blinken mentioned “China’s intelligence collection in Cuba” again, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Stop spreading rumors and smearing! Outlook Oriental Weekly
- Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee: Blinken should tell China that setting up a spy base in Cuba is a violation of US national security Voice of America Chinese Website
- Blinken says U.S. diplomacy has slowed China’s expansion of overseas military presence Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News