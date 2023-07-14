Cuban Traffickers Sentenced for Forcing Women into Houston Strip Clubs: A Victory Against Trafficking and Exploitation

Headline: Cuban Women Rescued from Forced Labor in Houston Strip Clubs, Perpetrators Sentenced

Subtitle: Three Cuban Citizens Convicted for Sex Trafficking and Abuse of Vulnerable Women

Houston, United States – In a major breakthrough, law enforcement authorities in Houston have successfully apprehended three Cuban citizens responsible for the forced labor and sexual exploitation of several migrant women. Rasiel Gutiérrez Moreno, Hendry Jiménez Milanés, and Rafael Mendoza Labrada were sentenced to federal prison terms of 210, 120, and 34 months, respectively, following their conviction for their heinous crimes.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Gutiérrez Moreno, aged 38, pled guilty to charges of sex trafficking and interstate travel in aid of organized crime. In a shocking revelation, it was revealed that he charged substantial sums, up to $30,000 from multiple women, for smuggling them from Cuba. Once in the United States, Gutiérrez Moreno coerced the victims into working at strip clubs in Houston, including Michaels’ International, where they were made to dance and engage in sexual acts with customers.

The victims, numbering more than twenty, were subjected to unimaginable exploitation and faced constant threats of violence. Gutiérrez Moreno’s reign of terror extended beyond the strip clubs as he also targeted the families of the women, with several admitting to acts of violence against their loved ones during the trial.

In a significant step towards justice, the judge ordered Gutiérrez Moreno to pay $451,298.00 USD as restitution to the victims, while Milanés, aged 39, was instructed to pay $359,108.00 USD. This underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are determined to tackle trafficking and protect the rights of vulnerable individuals.

Expressing the Department of Justice’s commitment to combating such crimes, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division emphasized the unwavering dedication to condemn those who exploit others for personal gain. Clarke stated, “We will always denounce those who take advantage of, abuse, and exploit others for their own economic benefit.”

The successful prosecution of these individuals sends a strong message to would-be perpetrators that such crimes will not be tolerated in the Southern District of Texas or elsewhere. The authorities have made it clear that they are steadfast in their resolve to protect and support victims of trafficking, ensuring their perpetrators face the full force of the law.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for continued vigilance and collaborative efforts in identifying and combating instances of human trafficking, wherever they may occur. By bringing these perpetrators to justice, law enforcement agencies have taken a crucial step towards eradicating this heinous crime and securing justice for its survivors.

