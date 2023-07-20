Home » Cuban Woman Arrested for Stealing Amazon Packages in Miami-Dade: Police Hunt for Accomplice
Cuban Woman Arrested for Stealing Amazon Packages in Miami-Dade: Police Hunt for Accomplice

Miami-Dade police have apprehended a Cuban woman, identified as Karla Martínez, for her involvement in a series of Amazon package thefts in Hialeah. Authorities are now on the lookout for her partner in crime, Jandry Placeres, who is currently a fugitive from justice.

The arrests were made after security cameras captured the couple in the act of stealing a shipment from the entrance of a house located in the western part of the city. The footage clearly shows their modus operandi. On July 12, Jandry kept a lookout while Karla seized the package from the property’s portal. It is important to note that while Karla was arrested in Hialeah, she does not reside in the city.

It appears that these crimes were part of a pattern for Karla, who has been implicated in similar thefts across various regions of Florida. Hialeah police spokeswoman Scarlett Hernández urged victims of package theft to come forward and report their cases, emphasizing the importance of reporting regardless of whether the stolen items can be replaced. She mentioned that numerous videos of Karla in action have been circulating on social media.

“We ask that if you were the victim of a similar robbery in the area, call us at 305 687 2525,” Hernandez stated, highlighting the need for collaboration from the public. Authorities suspect that this type of theft is alarmingly prevalent in the state.

The police have confirmed that both Karla and Jandry have extensive criminal records. Apart from the recent robbery charges, Karla has previously faced charges related to drug trafficking, child neglect, resisting an officer without violence, auto theft, and driving with a suspended license.

Karla Martínez appeared in court, paid her bail, and has been released on probation. However, her accomplice remains at large, and law enforcement officials are actively working to bring him to justice.

As investigations continue, Florida residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their packages from being stolen.

