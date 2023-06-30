Cuban writer Carlos Alberto Montaner dies at 80

File photograph, taken in Coral Gables (United States) on 12/12/2019, of the exiled Cuban writer and journalist Carlos Alberto Montaner who died this Thursday at his home in Madrid, where he had lived since 2022. EFE/Archive/ Giorgio Vera

The exiled Cuban writer and journalist Carlos Alberto Montanerwho suffered from a neurodegenerative disease and since 2022 had moved his residence from Miami a Madriddied at his home in Madrid accompanied by his loved ones, sources close to him informed EFE.

Death occurred this Thursday in “a peaceful way.”

«On his behalf, his wife Linda, his children Gina and Carlos and his granddaughters Paola, Gabriela and Claudia thank the Spanish public health professionals, the Right to Die with Dignity Association and all the relatives and friends who supported him. They have shown so much affection in the final stretch of a prolific life marked by the defense of individual liberties»says a statement.

Your farewell will be an intimate and private act.

Last September the writer, essayist and journalist, one of the most relevant critical voices of exile, received recognition in Miami for his defense of democracy and freedom.

«It will be an emotional and massive farewell to very close friends before my trip to Spain in October with my wife»told EFE then this intellectual born in Havana on April 3, 1943 and with three nationalities: Cuban, Spanish and American.

The son of a journalist and a teacher, Montaner initially sympathized with the Cuban Revolution, but soon learned of its communist orientation. Fidel Castro and joined the group’s efforts Revolutionary Rescuewho opposed this trend.

He was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but since he was only 17 years old, he was admitted to a prison for minors political prisoners.

With the help of other comrades, he managed to escape and found asylum in the Honduran Embassy, ​​where he stayed from March to September 1961 along with 150 other people.

When diplomatic relations between Honduras and Cuba were broken after the Bay of Pigs invasion, the asylees were left under the protection of Venezuela.

About six months later, Carlos Montaner traveled to the United States, where he reunited with his family. He began studying Spanish American literature at the university of miami and once graduated he began to teach literature at the University of Puerto Rico.

He successfully applied for a PhD scholarship in Madrid. In Spain she started a regular column and increasingly focused on writing. He published several books and, after the fall of the Franco regime in 1975, he joined the liberal movement and founded the Cuban Liberal Party.

When he understood that change in Cuba was not yet possible, he returned to intellectual life: he was a correspondent for various prominent newspapers in the world; he wrote columns, published books and was on the screen for CNN en Español as an analyst and commentator.

In his last days in Miami he was president of the Inter-American Institute for Democracythe entity that organized the tribute last September.

In that act he told that when he was settled in Spain he was going to dedicate himself to concluding the writing of a story that delves into the life of one of the three daughters of Carlos Marx, Lauraand her husband, Paul Lafarguewho gave him an injection of hydrocyanic acid and then inoculated himself with the poison.

«I am going to finish this book about Lafargue, who was really Cuban, since he lived until he was 11 years old in Cuba and then he went to France, and my theory is that he killed Laura before committing suicide in 1911»noted the 2010 Juan de Mariana Award in defense of freedom.

Montaner’s first vocation, that of a storyteller, was successfully exercised in novels such as «Perromundo» (1972) o “The Colonel’s Wife”the latter a story of a failed love, charged with strong eroticism and with the Cuban totalitarian regime of macho traits as a backdrop.

Among his essayistic work, he highlights in his bibliography “Manual of the perfect Latin American idiot” (1996)the sales success that he published together with the Colombian thinker Pliny Apuleius Mendoza y alvaro vargas llosain which he caustically portrayed the left of Latin America and its elites.

In 2019, during the presentation of his book of memories “Without going further” In Coral Gables (Florida, USA), the essayist and novelist referred to the “Spanish experience” after 40 years of “Franco dictatorship” to predict that a similar democratic transition could take place in Cuba.

In the course of a talk he had with his daughter, also a journalist Gina Montanerthe intellectual highlighted that, as written in his memoirs, there has not been “not a single day in which he has not lived linked to the Cuban reality,” a fact that reflects that “the horror and oppression of the revolution” has marked his life and that of his family.

In an interview with Efe on the occasion of these memories, Montaner acknowledged that throughout 55 years in exile to return to Cuba, from which he fled at the age of 18, he did what he could, “but it was not enough.” . EFE (I)

