Cubans Accused of Operating Car Parts Theft Ring Across Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police Accuse Four Cubans of Operating Large-Scale Car Parts Theft Ring

Miami-Dade County – In a major crackdown on car theft and parts dismantling, Miami-Dade Police have accused four Cubans of operating an extensive operation that spanned the entirety of the county. Three of the individuals were arrested this Tuesday, while the fourth, who had previously been apprehended, remains a fugitive from justice.

According to reports, the four suspects face multiple felony charges, including exploitation of a scrap yard and third-degree grand theft, following their recent arrests. The case first came to light when detectives executed a search warrant in August, leading them to stumble upon a series of stolen cars, fraudulent vehicle identification numbers, cutting tools, and a wireless GPS jamming device at a residence on Southwest Avenue in Redland.

As a result of the August raid, Darian Rubiera-Lima, a 35-year-old Cuban national, was taken into custody. However, he has since escaped and is currently evading capture. Three other men, Brayan Baena-Castanera (20), Yohan Cocho-Rodriguez (30), and Didier García-Rodríguez (43), were arrested on Tuesday when police conducted a traffic stop outside a property in Miami Gardens allegedly linked to their illicit operations. These men also resided at the same address.

Upon obtaining a search warrant for the Miami Gardens residence, located on Northwest 172nd Terrace, law enforcement officials discovered a multitude of incriminating evidence. Among the items seized were a stolen license plate, numerous keys and key fobs, vehicle bodies, chassis, suspension parts, body panels, windshields, and tools used for glass removal. Additionally, authorities found vehicle bodies that had been cut in half, further highlighting the lengths these criminals went to in order to conceal their illicit activities. Notably, a forklift registered under Rubiera-Lima’s name was also discovered at the scene.

All three arrested suspects, Baena-Castanera, Cocho-Rodríguez, and García-Rodríguez, are Cuban nationals and were in the custody of immigration authorities at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police are actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the escaped suspect, as well as investigating the possible involvement of other individuals in this large-scale car parts theft ring. In the meantime, authorities are encouraging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to car theft or suspected illegal car part operations.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement is hopeful that this significant arrest will serve as a warning to other organized crime networks involved in similar operations and help curtail auto theft and parts trafficking in Miami-Dade County.

