Cubans demonstrate and call for freedom in the town of Guantánamo

A large group of Cubans came out on Saturday to protest shouting “Freedom, Freedom”in Caimanera (Guantánamo province), a town 1,000 kilometers from Havana, according to videos that circulated on social networks, while the authorities attributed it to an “indiscipline” of drunk people.

The demonstration occurred in this fishing village of about 10,000 inhabitants. It is located in the eastern province of Guantánamo and adjacent to the United States Naval base.

In the released images, dozens of people were seen walking in the street and some were also shouting. “Long live free Cuba”. Meanwhile, many others recorded this expression of unusual protest on the Caribbean island with their cell phones.

Videos of the protest began to be released shortly after 8:00 p.m. local time (01:00 GMT on Sunday). And, a few minutes later, the mobile data internet began to fail in the country.

The NetBlocks site, which monitors internet blockades in the world based in London, confirmed on its Twitter account that “network data shows a collapse in internet traffic in #Cuba”. He also reported that they “partially” returned a few hours later.

For its part, the branch of Amnesty International for the Americas, indicated that it was “receiving reports of protests in Caimanera.” he exhorted “the authorities to respect and guarantee the right to protest (…) without repression”.

lack of electricity

In one of the videos, a man can be seen complaining about lack of electricity and other deficiencies. This occurs at a time when Cuba is experiencing its worst economic crisis in 30 years with shortages of food and medicine. In addition, in the last month the lack of fuel has also deepened.

After midnight, the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces attributed, in a tweet, the protest to “an indiscipline at a public party by drunk people”adding that “the population contributed to restoring order” and that “there is calm in the town.”

In the early morning some videos circulated showing people in military uniform beating protesters.

For its part, the United States embassy stated on Sunday on its Twitter account that “Cuban security forces responded violently to peaceful protests (…) beating citizens for demanding human rights».

In May 2022, with summer on the horizon, isolated demonstrations broke out in provincial towns due to the daily power cuts that lasted for hours, and in September the protests spread to Havana after Hurricane Ian, which caused a blackout. widespread electricity supply in the country.

On July 11 and 12, 2021, thousands of people took to the streets of the island shouting “Freedom” and “We are hungry”in the largest demonstrations since the triumph of the Cuban communist Revolution, with a balance of one dead, dozens injured and more than 1,300 detainees, according to the human rights organization Cubalex, based in Miami (southeastern United States).

According to official figures, almost 500 of those protesters have received sentences, some for up to 25 years in jail.

