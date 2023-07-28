Cubans Express Indignation as U.S. Embassy in Havana Gives Updates on Parole Programs

Title: Frustration and Indignation Mount as US Embassy in Havana Faces Backlash over Parole Program Interviews

Subtitle: Cubans Demand Transparency and Action Amidst Delayed Appointments

The Embassy of the United States in Havana has found itself at the center of controversy as it faces criticism and backlash from Cubans who are frustrated with the slow progress of the parole programs’ interviews. The embassy, however, has assured the public through its official channels that the interviews are “very advanced,” sparking further indignation and skepticism among affected individuals.

Highlighting its unique situation, the embassy confirmed that the Cuban Parole Programs’ interview process is more advanced compared to other countries. However, due to limited resources, there is only a set number of interviews conducted each year, making it difficult for individuals to secure appointments unless under extreme circumstances.

In an attempt to shed light on the process, the US Embassy in Cuba released information on the circumstances that would warrant an appointment advancement. These include terminal and imminent illness of the claimant, requiring medical documentation with a diagnosis and prognosis, as well as minor children whose visas expire before their appointment, and are in the custody of immigrant visa beneficiary parents.

The embassy’s clarification has not appeased the frustration of those impacted by the slow progress. Many Cubans have taken to social media to express their grievances in response to a recent publication by the embassy. One user vented their disappointment, revealing that they had attended an interview in 2017 and had been waiting for a rescheduled appointment ever since. The individual expressed confusion over the lack of follow-up and the conflicting responses received when contacting both the embassy and USCIS.

Similarly, others have echoed the sentiment, questioning the embassy’s claims of updating and improving the parole for family reunification program. They lamented the lack of progress, with some citing eight years of waiting for their F2B visa, and called for transparency and accountability from the embassy. The publication was criticized for raising false hopes and failing to address the existing backlog of cases awaiting resolution.

The US Embassy in Havana has come under intense scrutiny as affected individuals continue to express their frustration at the stagnant parole program process. The embassy’s social media post, which aimed to provide updates on the situation, has brought attention to the ongoing struggles faced by those seeking legal pathways for family reunification.

As tensions rise and patience wears thin, Cubans affected by the parole program delays demand concrete action and efficient communication from the US Embassy in Havana. They seek not only answers but a genuine commitment to resolve the backlog and restore faith in the legal channels provided for family reunification.

The publication stands as a stark reminder of the long-standing roadblocks faced by those eagerly awaiting reunification with their loved ones, highlighting the urgent need for a streamlined and efficient parole program process at the US Embassy in Havana.

