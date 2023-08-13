Cubans React to New Cash Restrictions with Bartering Business Opportunity

Cubans Turn to Bartering Amid Cash Transaction Restrictions

Cubans have found a creative solution to cope with the new regulations on cash transactions that have been imposed by the Havana regime. In response to the limit of cash transactions between companies to five thousand Cuban pesos per day, citizens have started using bartering as an alternative means of trade.

The regulation, known as bancarization, was implemented by the Cuban government to address the ongoing crisis of printed money on the island. However, this move has greatly affected self-employed workers, companies, cooperatives, MSMEs, and other forms of management, rendering businesses inoperable.

The innovative bartering method emerged in a Facebook group called “360 Santiago de Cuba Buy, Sell Cuba” where a member offered to sell 25,000 pesos and requested a digital deposit of 30,000 pesos in return. Although this may seem like a joke or a meme, it has become an efficient solution for people with businesses in need of cash who are now limited to a maximum of 5,000 CUP per cash operation.

The debate surrounding this form of bartering highlights the desperate situation faced by Cuban citizens and their reliance on such unconventional methods to survive. However, it is important to note that this initiative could also lead to the introduction of counterfeit money in these transactions, calling for caution and vigilance among participants.

Interestingly, this practice is not entirely new to Cubans. In Havana, there have been instances where individuals exchanged bills or pesos for coins at a discounted rate in order to pay for public transportation in the Parque de la Fraternidad. Although on a smaller scale, it resembles the same concept of bartering.

Internet users have expressed their frustration with the Cuban regime, arguing that it is the government’s policies that force citizens into profit-seeking and survival tactics. They also criticize the government for implementing absurd measures that exacerbate the country’s economic problems, increasing poverty and dividing the Cuban people.

Despite the challenges faced by the Cuban population, their resilience and tenacity continue to shine through as they find innovative ways to navigate through these difficult times.

