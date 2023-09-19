Cubans Recruited to Fight for Russia in Ukraine Face Uncertain Fate

Cuban Recruits Join Russian War Effort in Ukraine, Facing Uncertain Future

Santa Clara, Cuba (CNN) — In a desperate bid to escape economic hardships at home, numerous Cubans have reportedly left the island to fight for Russia in its war in Ukraine. These men have been lured by promises of money and Russian citizenship offered by shadowy online recruiters, as revealed by members of Cuban families who spoke to CNN.

With a stagnant economy, exacerbated by a decline in tourism, rising inflation, and renewed US sanctions, many Cubans in cities like Santa Clara, where everyday life is characterized by frequent power outages and a shortage of vehicles, were easily targeted for recruitment.

One such recruit, Miguel, traveled to Russia in July, only to find himself thrust onto the front lines of the war in Ukraine shortly after, according to statements made by his mother Cecilia to CNN. Cecilia explained that her son was earning a meager monthly income doing odd jobs in Santa Clara. Frustrated by the lack of opportunities to provide a better life for his family, he was enticed by the promises made by the recruiters.

Cecilia, fearing for her son’s safety, requested that CNN conceal their identities by using pseudonyms. According to her account, Miguel responded to a Facebook post seeking Cubans to work as cooks and construction workers in Russia. He was then contacted by two women via WhatsApp, one of whom spoke Spanish with a Russian accent while the other had a distinctly Cuban accent.

Within a week, Miguel had signed a contract to repair war-damaged infrastructure and had received a plane ticket from Varadero to Moscow, marking his first-ever trip outside of Cuba.

Initially, Miguel’s expedition seemed promising. He sent money back to his mother and grandmother, providing them the means to afford luxuries like meat and coffee. Cecilia even received photos of the food Miguel was enjoying, including pizza and ice cream. However, she now fears that her son was merely being fattened up for the “slaughterhouse.”

In subsequent video calls, Miguel appeared in a shaved head and Russian military uniform. Despite reassurances from his commanding officer, a fellow Cuban, that he would be taken care of, Miguel expressed his desire to return home. The harsh realities of war had taken a toll on him, and he could not bear witness to the suffering he encountered.

Miguel resorted to feigning illness to avoid combat, but his attempts were in vain as his Russian superiors disregarded his pleas. His last phone call to his mother was in September, during which he explained that his phone had been confiscated and he had to bribe a Russian officer to make the call to her. Describing the dangerous situation he was in, Miguel stated, “They are there to protect Russian troops. They are cannon fodder.”

The predicament faced by Cuban recruits like Miguel is further compounded by the Cuban government’s announcement in September that it would consider them illegal mercenaries, and those involved in online recruitment as human traffickers.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly declared, “Cuba is not part of the war conflict in Ukraine… Acts and will act vigorously against whoever, from the national territory, participates in any form of human trafficking for the purposes of recruitment or mercenarism so that Cuban citizens use weapons against any country.”

The Cuban state television even aired a special program addressing the issue, featuring interviews with officials who claimed to have arrested a network of 17 individuals involved in the recruitment and facilitation of Cuban recruits. Penalties for those found guilty range from 30 years in prison to the death penalty.

Pedro Roberto Camuza Jovas, a resident of Santa Clara, revealed that one of his sons had already made the journey to Russia, while his second son was detained by Cuban state security agents, preventing him from joining his brother at the front lines. Jovas hopes that his detained son will be considered and evaluated accordingly. He expressed concern for the many other young Cubans facing a similar plight.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment regarding the recruitment of Cubans for the war in Ukraine. However, evidence of the recruitment efforts was not difficult to find. Russian media published stories of Cuban individuals flocking to join the war effort, enticed by promises of Russian citizenship and substantial monthly salaries.

The situation has caused confusion among Cuba’s allies, as the island nation appeared to send mixed messages regarding its involvement in the conflict. While Cuban officials had echoed Russian propaganda blaming NATO aggression as the cause of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they also allowed their citizens to serve in the Russian military with explicit state approval.

Last Thursday, Cuba’s ambassador in Moscow was quoted by Russian media as stating that Cuba does not oppose the “legal participation” of its citizens in the Russian special operation in Ukraine, as long as they were not recruited by third parties. However, hours later, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla released a statement clarifying that Cuban citizens could not engage in foreign warfare under any circumstances.

This contradictory stance has left many bewildered by Cuba’s position in the conflict. Some experts argue that such confusion could prove fatal for the young Cubans fighting a distant war, offering them the choice between continued exile in a war zone or possible prosecution and long prison sentences upon their return to Cuba.

Cecilia, upon being informed of the contradictory statements made by Cuban officials, asked the poignant question, “What will happen to my son?”

The uncertain future faced by these Cuban recruits highlights the desperate lengths people will go to escape economic hardship and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the conflict in Ukraine.

