Cuenca will have its first Narrative Biennial





A meeting that gives way to the new generations of Ecuadorian writers and a space that promotes the book and reading: this is the proposal of the first edition of the Narrative Biennial “Eliécer Cárdenas Espinosa”.

The event, which crystallized through the work of the University of Cuenca, the Provincial Government and the Casa Tomada collectiveintends to become a reference activity that recognizes the work of writers and that gives much more value to books and their content.

To do this, to make the objectives come true, on the one hand, a novel contest was createdin which all Ecuadorian and foreign authors living in Ecuador may participate.

The contest will deliver a first prize of $7,000 and an honorable mention of $3,000 to the winning writers.

The theme of the novel is free, however, it must meet the format requirements: an extension between 80 and 200 A4 pages, written in Times New Roman font, 12 points.

The names of the winners will be revealed on November 6 of this year, at the closing session of the Narrative Biennial.

To participate, explained Fernando Ortizdean of the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Cuenca, two envelopes must be delivered.

The first, on the outside of which only the participant’s pseudonym must be written, will contain four printed and ringed copies, and a digital version that can be recorded on a flash drive or on a CD.

Inside the second envelope must be the full names and surnames, the copy of the identity card or passport, the home and electronic address, a telephone number and an affidavit stating that the novel is unpublished and has not been published. awarded in another contest.

While on the outside of the second envelope you must write the pseudonym and the name of the novel with which you are participating.

Institutionalize the event

Parallel to the development of the narrative contest, the organizers of the biennial will prepare a series of events, including an international book fair. For now, the date of its completion is being defined, which could be between October and November.

“In this fair, the purpose is not only the distribution of the book as a commercial object, but we want people to get closer to reading, and that is why we are thinking of promoting a used book fair and exchanges between collectors,” he explained. Fernando Ortiz.

The idea of ​​creating a fair is also related to the objective of the University of Cuenca: to institutionalize the meetings.

In his case, the University of Cuenca has its meeting of Ecuadorian literature “Alfonso Carrasco Vintimilla”, whose last edition was held in November of last year. Now, with the Biennial, every year, in Cuenca, there will be a space for books and authors.

For its part, the Provincial Government of Azuay also seeks to institutionalize the Eliécer Cárdenas Espinosa Narrative Biennial. For this, a draft of an ordinance was prepared that allows establishing an economic amount to support the event.

Joaquín Moscoso, coordinator of Culture and Tourism of the Azuay Prefecture, told El Mercurio that the first debate on the ordinance of an event that hopes to give Cuenca and the province a first-rate literary meeting is expected to take place next week. . (YO)