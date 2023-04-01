Jhayco, the successful Puerto Rican singer, artist and producer, presents a new work within the Vida Rockstar era with his single “Cuerpecito”, which pays homage to women’s bodies with love, attention and adoration.

The elegant NAVS-directed official video takes place in a futuristic world where Jhayco reminisces and channels old and possible new memories of his love interest through virtual reality.

Jhayco appears with looks that span the spectrum of fashion culture, from Stussy, Givenchy, AP Milan, Ernest Baker, Coucoubébé 75018, Marine Serre, and Wales Bonner.

The perpetual purveyor of electrifying vibes just hit 2 billion views on YouTube with his remix of the hit “No Me Conoce” featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. Jhayco also earned two Latin American Music Awards nominations this month for “Best Artist (Urban)” and “Best Song (Urban)” for “Sensual Bebé,” which cemented his position in the Top 10 on the Latin Airplay chart for the United States last year, honoring the Puerto Rican who tests boundaries across a wide range of sounds from reggaeton and Latin trap, and who seamlessly bridges the connective tissues between the genres. Jhayco also recently earned his third American Music Awards nomination in the “Favorite Latino Male Artist” category.

The video for Jhayco’s viral track “En La De Ella” (featuring Sech and Feid) has 25 million views, and the hit collaboration “Tarot” with Bad Bunny doubles the ongoing magic between the two extraordinary Puerto Rican musicians. Jhayco dazzled at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards with a medley of singles, “Sensual Bebé” and the smash hit “Dakiti”.

Pretty girl, second single from Favela

Adriel Favela, the singer, producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, continues to amaze with previews of his upcoming mariachi EP album and premieres the second single “Niña bonita”, a song written by Iván Gámez, under his own production Adriel Favela and the excellent collaboration of Kiko Cibrian in the vocal direction.

This song, recorded at Sonic Ranch, is the second preview of his upcoming mariachi EP album that represents a one hundred and eighty degree turn from his previous recordings with the backing of a great team of collaborators who have undoubtedly worked in the excellence of this EP album that will be available on the night of April 27.

The release of this single is accompanied by a spectacular video recorded in different locations in Paris, France under the direction of Santiago Salviche who recounts, through his piece, the two facets of a couple, the before and after with several years of difference.

Pablo Milanés and Juanes: Day of light

This poem written by Pablo Milanés recounts a circumstance of personal and social uncertainty, in which the love of a couple who care for and protect themselves in their most private sphere, isolated from an insecure world, is exalted.

Thus, the text collects one of the great classical themes in the work of the Milanese master in which love is repeatedly the essential engine of life. ‘Día de Luz’ is the first preview of ‘Amor y Salsa-80 aniversario’, which will be the first posthumous album by the Cuban artist in which, together with great music voices, they pay tribute to the legacy of Pablo Milanés. A project that will see the light on May 26.

Pablo Milanés recorded the song considering that it was a strong candidate so that, under the direction, production and splendid arrangements of Dagoberto González Jr., it would be the first single from this double album of collaborations, “Amor y salsa”, which is announcing its forthcoming release. and complete publication.

A theme taken to the most authentic expression of the traditional Cuban Son due to its stable rhythm and its delicate melodic designs typical of the style, which on this occasion was interpreted as a duet with the Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes with a delicacy and tenderness that will amaze and move so much to the followers of the author as well as to the admirers of this other great of the song that is Juanes.

A wonderful work to enjoy and as the teacher said in one of his beautiful stanzas:

“Let us love in silence this sweet joy and let the wind take away the sad memories that mark our lives.”

