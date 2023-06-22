Cult band Kiss is rocking for the first and probably last time in Dresden

The hard rock band Kiss lets their hot guitar riffs sound for the first time in Dresden. The US cult rockers around Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer heat up their fans on Wednesday evening at the Dresden Messe with a rock spectacle with pyros, fire, lasers and lots of blood.

During the two and a half hour show, fans will be able to sing along to cult songs such as “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”, “Love Gun”, “Deuce” or “Rock And Roll All Nite” and other songs from the hard rockers’ 24 gold and platinum studio albums.

Cult rockers influence bands like Die Ärzte

The rockers Kiss, who started their career in New York in 1973, are one of the most successful rock bands of all time with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide. With their unmistakable make-up and costumes, Kiss became cult stars of the glam rock genre. With their musical style they influenced bands like Nirvana and Metallica or the German band Die Ärzte.

Additional dates due to high demand

With “End of the road” Kiss are currently on their worldwide farewell tour. According to their own statements, the band has rocked in front of 150,000 German fans so far. Due to popular demand, the superstars are giving additional concerts. Good for Dresden, which was included on the tour list. Already in 2019, Kiss had heated up 10,000 fans in Leipzig with a live performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

