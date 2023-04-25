Cult in Kenya: More bodies discovered in the forest | Current Africa | DW

In south-east Kenya, bodies are being found in the vicinity of the sect “International Church of the Good News“. Over the weekend, 47 bodies of suspected supporters were discovered in Shakahola Forest over two days. According to the Interior Ministry, the number had risen to 89 by Tuesday. According to police sources, several children were among them. The entire forest area of ​​more than three square kilometers near the coastal town of Malindi on the Indian Ocean is secured as a crime scene.

President Ruto wants to take action against sects

President William Ruto recently announced tough action against “unacceptable” religious movements. He said that just as terrorists use religion for their heinous acts, cult leaders “use religion for exactly the same thing.”

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said the approximately 3.2 square kilometer forest area had been completely cordoned off as a crime scene. “This appalling blot on our conscience must result not only in the harshest punishments against the perpetrators of these atrocities, but also in stricter regulation and self-regulation of all churches, mosques, temples and synagogues,” Kindiki announced.

Starving to Death to “Meet Jesus”

The leader of the sect, Paul Makenzie Nthenge, had called on his followers to starve themselves to “meet Jesus”. The police had already moved into the forest last week and had taken eleven members to the hospital from there. Four others died before reaching the hospital.

Nthenge himself turned himself in to police on April 15 and was taken into custody. According to the police, he “brainwashed” the cult members into starving themselves to death. He himself is said to have gone on a hunger strike: He “prays and fasts,” it said.

According to local media, six people close to him were arrested. Nthenge is said to have been jailed before in March after two children starved to death in their parents’ care. However, he was released for a payment of 100,000 Kenyan shillings (around 670 euros).

