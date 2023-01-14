¡Hola! This Monday the Future Congress begins, with the American linguist Noam Chomsky and the German filmmaker Werner Herzog as star guests.

This time we will focus on the metaverse theme with the enormous challenges that it entails in times of social unrest and problems of mental health Worldwide.

In this edition: the mammal that does not age and may be key to fighting cancer, the impact of the use of social networks in young people at the brain levelly the formula for success by the Argentine artist Bizarrap.

THE WORLD CUP AND THE VICTORY OF “ARGENTINA, 1985” AT THE GOLDEN GLOBE

This week, Argentina, 1985a film about the trial of the trans-Andean Military Junta, won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film.

As expected, the actor Ricardo Darín did not miss the opportunity to wink at the Soccer World Cup recently conquered by the Albiceleste in Qatar.

Darín is the protagonist of the film with his interpretation of the prosecutor Julio César Strassera and he got on the podium in Los Angeles together with the director Santiago Mitre, to receive the award.

Although he began his speech in English (“I’m very proud of this award; I love you”), he later said he would speak “a few words in Spanish for my people.”

“For all the people of Argentina, after the World Championship, this is a great joy, I love you, bye”,said the actor, to then blow a kiss to the audience and leave.

USE OF SOCIAL NETWORKS IS RELATED TO BRAIN CHANGES IN ADOLESCENTS

The newspaper The New York Times has published a long note on a subject that should concern many mothers and fathers: How does social media affect your children?

The article cites a study developed by neuroscientists at the University of North Carolina, who performed successive brain scans on students between the ages of 12 and 15, a period in which brain development is especially rapid.

The researchers found that kids who regularly check their social networks around the age of 12 they showed a different trajectory, in which their sensitivity to social rewards from their peers increased over time. Adolescents with less participation in the RRSS followed the opposite path: a lesser interest in social rewards.

"Teenagers who frequently check their social media show quite dramatic changes in the way their brains respond, which could have long-term consequences well into adulthood, and in some ways set the stage for brain development over time. weather",alerted a researcher.

THE FORMULA FOR THE SUCCESS OF BIZARRAP, THE MOST LISTENED ARGENTINE ARTIST IN THE WORLD (AND CAUSES A REVOLUTION FOR A NEW SONG WITH SHAKIRA)

Shakira made news this week for her hints against her ex-partner and father of her children, soccer player Gerard Piqué, in the context of a new song that he published together with the Argentine Gonzalo Julián Conde, better known as Bizarrap.

This is a 24-year-old producer and DJ who was the most listened to Argentine in the world on the Spotify platform in 2022 (ranked 49th globally), a neighborhood boy who learned to make music self-taught and has become a benchmark on the urban music scene.

This is a 24-year-old producer and DJ who was the most listened to Argentine in the world on the Spotify platform in 2022 (ranked 49th globally), a neighborhood boy who learned to make music self-taught and has become a benchmark on the urban music scene. Conde has more than 16 million subscribers on YouTube, songs with Residente, Nathy Peluso, Nicky Jam and Nicky Nicole, and some videos that accumulate more than 300 million views, but he doesn't sing, because his thing is "the tracks".

The young man from Ramos Mejía, a town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires,He started his career doing sessions where he put the music, and a guest, the lyrics.

“I like to work at the same time with the artist who comes to the studio. I am not one to prepare the beat before. I prefer to talk, see what situation he is in. And then I give my point of view and say: ‘With me I think you should do this kind of song’”told about his creative process to the magazine Forbes.

THE MAMMAL THAT NEVER AGES AND MAY BE KEY TO THE TREATMENT OF CANCER

Naked mole rats, wrinkled, nearly hairless rodents with prominent teeth protruding from their mouths, and who live in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, could be key to improving human health, among other reasons, because they almost never develop cancer, a disease that one in two human beings has a chance of contracting, reported this week the BBC.

These animals possess a mix of extraordinary characteristics that intrigue zoologists and medical researchers around the world. Despite their small size – measuring between 7.6 and 33 cm – naked mole-rats live an average of 30 years, compared to two years for normal rats. Furthermore, they are resistant to chronic diseases, including diabetes, and have an intriguing reproductive system.

Despite their small size – measuring between 7.6 and 33 cm – naked mole-rats live an average of 30 years, compared to two years for normal rats. Furthermore, they are resistant to chronic diseases, including diabetes, and have an intriguing reproductive system. Immune to aging and pain, these strange creatures have long fascinated scientists. And now, research reveals that they may hold the key to understanding a variety of human disorders, including cancer and aging.

According to one theory, Naked mole rats have a particularly effective form of an anti-cancer mechanism called cellular senescence, an evolutionary adaptation that prevents damaged cells from dividing uncontrollably and turning into cancer.

Another theory suggests that naked mole-rats secrete a complex "super sugar" that prevents cells from clumping together and forming tumors.

10-METER DINOSAURS DOMINATED CHILEAN PATAGONIA 70 MILLION YEARS AGO

A group of researchers discovered in Patagonia an extinct species of dinosaurs, relatives of today’s birds, that reached 10 meters in length and a ton in weight, and that dominated the food chain in the southernmost part of our world 70 million years ago, the University of Chile reported this week.

This is revealed by a study carried out by Chilean and American researchers, based on fossil pieces rescued in various paleontological campaigns between 2016 and 2020, near the Torres del Paine National Park.

The find marks the southernmost fossil record of “theropod”-type dinosaurs – the same order of dinosaurs as the popular species Tyrannosaurus rex o Velociraptor–, and it is a key piece to understand what fauna inhabited the extreme south of the world near the end of the Age of Dinosaurs, 66 million years ago.

“One of the main characteristics of the dinosaur found is that its body was probably completely covered with feathers, it had curved claws on its feet, and it contained an elongated snout with multiple small teeth, quite peculiar.” told the researcher of the Paleontological Network of the University of Chile, Jared Amudeo.

