Cultural and creative industries, from the Region 5.5 million — Enterprises

A training offer to qualify e increase skills of those who work in Emilia-Romagna in the film and audiovisual industry, in the live entertainment system and in the music sector. To intercept the employment potential of these professional areas and, at the same time, promote processes of innovation and growth of the regional territory.

These are the objectives of two tenders approved by the regional Council which, using European resources of the ESF Plus fund 2021-2027, allocates a total of 5.5 million euros for accredited training institutions which will be able to plan specific training actions, also enhancing collaborations with companies and local institutions. The notice for training projects for the live entertainment and the music industry is funded with 3 million and 500 thousand euroswhile that for the cinema and audiovisual is funded with 2 million euros. Support for the development and strengthening of the cultural and creative industries chain, with particular attention to young people and women.

“Starting from training, the processes of innovation, smart specialisation, digital transition and investment attractiveness. A commitment – explain the regional councilors Vincenzo Colla (Training and work) e Mauro Felix (Culture and landscape) – assumed with the subscription of the Pact for work and the climate which aims to make Emilia-Romagna one capital of the cultural and creative industry starting from knowledge and knowledge. A polycentric metropolis of creativity and the arts that are renewed thanks to technology, opening up to a new public as well as able to regenerate the historical heritage and the suburbs by attracting young people, winning the challenge with the big European realities. This through an investment in higher specialist training, the consolidation of the theater network, the strengthening of the cinema, music and publishing chains, support for widespread cultural production”, conclude the councilors.

I bandi

Live entertainment and music sector. Projects must be presented by 27 September 2023. Those concerning four types of training interventions may be candidates: training courses (240-600 hours) to obtain a certificate of skills or professional qualification in the professional area “Artistic production of entertainment“; ongoing training courses (50-150 hours) for people who already have knowledge in that professional area and who need new technical and/or transversal skills; higher education courses (300-1,000 hours) to acquire high specialist skills to support the qualification, strengthening and innovation processes of the regional system of live entertainment and the music sector; advanced training courses relating to festivals/reviews (50-300 hours) which, starting from the specificities of individual festivals and reviews, broaden their expected effects and enhance their potential.

Cinema and audiovisual. Projects must be submitted by 10 October 2023. Project candidates may be candidates regarding training courses (240-600 hours) to obtain a certificate of skills or professional qualification in the professional area “Artistic production of entertainment“; paths of high formation (240-800 hours) aimed at people with knowledge-skills related to the professional area, for the acquisition of technical and professional knowledge and skills, together with artistic and creative ones, which can be used in the typical work processes of cinema and audiovisual; paths of lifelong learning (35-70 hours) to develop managerial, organizational and management skills, which allow people with knowledge-skills related to the professional area and with previous work experience to consolidate and complete their skills thus strengthening the ability to stay on the markets with an increased professional and competitive profile; paths of high formation with reference to festivals/reviews (150-300 hours) which configure training courses defined starting from the specificities of individual festivals and reviews that broaden the expected effects and enhance their potential, allowing people – with knowledge-skills related to the professional area – to acquire technical and professional skills that can be used in the sector.