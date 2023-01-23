January 22, 2023

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, People in Shanxi, China celebrate the coming of the Year of the Rabbit.

The British Museum has sparked controversy over its use of “Korean Lunar New Year” (Korean Lunar New Year) in an online post at a time when more than a billion people around the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year.

“Join us to celebrate the Korean Lunar New Year and enjoy the magical performance of the Shilla Orchestra.” The British Museum Twitter account wrote in an event preview released on January 12.

A screenshot of the post seemed to ignite a powder keg on Friday (January 20) after it was shared on Chinese social media by an online blogger. Many Chinese netizens questioned that the British Museum is “misappropriating culture” by labeling the Chinese lunar year as “Korean”.

“Give me Chinese New Year!” commented one netizen.

“Isn’t it stealing if you insist on using your own country’s name even though you are adopting the traditional Chinese calendar?” another netizen questioned.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, british museum gate

According to reports, some Chinese students went to the British Museum on Friday (January 20) to “rectify” the Chinese New Year’s history to passers-by.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, originated from a traditional Chinese festival calculated on the lunar calendar. It is also widely celebrated in South Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries.

However, there are also some netizens who have different opinions, and they think there is no need to make a fuss.

“The Lunar New Year is originally celebrated by many countries. This event is an event of a Korean band, so it is not a problem to add South Korea, just like Christmas, there are Russian Christmas and American Christmas,” wrote a netizen.

According to the event introduction, this celebration of the Lunar New Year mainly includes Korean traditional music and dance performances, as well as explanations by the curator of the Korean Pavilion. See also Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City's Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

According to reports, the event is sponsored by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The post has now been removed after a flood of criticism flooded the British Museum’s social media accounts. A link to the British Museum website also appears to be inaccessible. However, South Korean media reported that the British Museum held the event as scheduled.

The British Museum told the BBC that the event was a performance of Korean music and dance to “present the Korean tradition of Lunar New Year celebration”.

“We celebrate Chinese New Year with UK and international audiences, including events with the local community within the Museum, and wider wishes for the year across our online platforms,” ​​a spokesperson said.

Chinese New Year name battle

Behind the incident at the British Museum is an increasingly contentious Chinese New Year “name attribution battle” on the Internet, including whether the traditional festival should be called “Lunar New Year” in English or “Chinese New Year”. “?

“Lunar New Year” literally translates as “Lunar New Year”, and is generally used to refer to “Lunar New Year”, while “Chinese New Year” means “Chinese New Year”. Although there is only one word difference, in the eyes of many people, these two words are very different.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, People in Hong Kong buy Lunar New Year decorations.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Resort (Disneyland Resort) tweeted that people are welcome to come to Disney to taste unique food during the Lunar New Year. But because it used “Lunar New Year” instead of “Chinese New Year,” it received a lot of criticism from what appeared to be Chinese netizens.

“There has never been a Lunar New Year, it has always been Chinese New Year, for thousands of years,” wrote one netizen. See also What message did Xi Jinping convey when he went to Tibet in a low-key manner? (Picture) | Communist Party of China | Xi Jinping | Tibet | Comment

Chinese actor Wang Hedi also ran into trouble because of this. When D.Desirable, his personal clothing brand, posted Chinese New Year greetings on Instagram, using the phrase “Lunar New Year,” his account was quickly taken over by angry Chinese netizens.

The brand quickly deleted the post and reposted it with the words “Chinese New Year”.

On the other hand, Danielle, a member of the Korean girl group “New Jeans”, is facing the exact opposite crisis. When the Korean-Australian singer used the phrase “Chinese New Year” in a message to her fans, she was slammed by South Korean netizens.

Danielle later wrote in an apology statement: “The Chinese New Year is a holiday in many countries and regions, including my country. My expression was inappropriate and I am deeply reflecting on it.”

Dali L. Yang, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, told BBC Chinese that the controversy is rooted in cultural sensitivities in a multicultural and transnational context.

“Although it’s Lunar (actually Lunar) New Year in Han areas, people living in non-Han areas and other countries may have different traditions and cultures, which naturally need some recognition,” he said.

Zhuang Jiaying, associate professor of the Department of Political Science, National University of Singapore, also holds a similar view. He told BBC Chinese that Lunar New Year is a broad term that “describes a time of celebration, not something to do”.

He believes that although the Lunar New Year originated in China, the celebrations are different in different places, and thus have different names.

“For example, the Vietnamese calendar regards next year as the Year of the Cat, while other regions see it as the Year of the Rabbit. Celebrations may also change. Japan moved their New Years away from the lunar calendar during the Meiji Restoration,” Chong said.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Vietnam is also celebrating Lunar New Year, but unlike other regions, it’s the Year of the Cat.

In 2019, the city government of Sydney, Australia announced that it would change the local “Chinese New Year” to “Lunar New Year”. Authorities said the name change was a national effort to make the festival more inclusive. Previously, the city’s Korean, Vietnamese and other non-Chinese communities had been calling for the name change. See also Quero, one month of extra salary for Teknomotor workers

“Cultural theft”?

Due to the deep historical ties between China and South Korea, the cases of netizens from the two countries fighting over cultural affiliation in recent years are not limited to the Lunar New Year. Both sides regularly accuse the other of “cultural theft” in online forums, sometimes accompanied by rumors and nationalist sentiment shared by both countries.

For example, there have been rumors on the Chinese Internet that “Koreans rush to register for the Dragon Boat Festival”, but in fact, South Korea’s declaration of intangible cultural heritage to the United Nations is a specific celebration in Gangneung, Gangwon-do, South Korea-Gangneung Dragon Boat Festival.

Last year, at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a female performer dressed in traditional Korean clothing as a representative of China‘s ethnic minorities appeared in a segment of passing the Chinese flag, which caused an uproar in South Korea.

South Korean politicians and the public criticized that this is equivalent to advocating that Hanbok is Chinese culture. China responded that it was “their wish and their right” for representatives of various ethnic groups in China to wear traditional costumes at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, while reiterating that the costumes were also part of Chinese culture.

In 2020, South Korea and China also launched a war of words over the attribution of international standards for kimchi.

“I think there’s too much nationalism here, probably fueled by social media,” Chong said. “Intensified political debate involving tradition, history and nationalism is reinforcing belief in the need to claim social and cultural icons.”

However, Professor Zhuang said that this is not only between South Korea and China, there are similar disputes in other countries such as Southeast Asia. For example, there are also debates among the populace of Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia about the origin of certain dishes and folk songs.