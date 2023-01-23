Home News Cultural battle behind British Museum ‘Korean Lunar New Year’ controversy – BBC News 中文
image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

People in Shanxi, China celebrate the coming of the Year of the Rabbit.

The British Museum has sparked controversy over its use of “Korean Lunar New Year” (Korean Lunar New Year) in an online post at a time when more than a billion people around the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year.

“Join us to celebrate the Korean Lunar New Year and enjoy the magical performance of the Shilla Orchestra.” The British Museum Twitter account wrote in an event preview released on January 12.

A screenshot of the post seemed to ignite a powder keg on Friday (January 20) after it was shared on Chinese social media by an online blogger. Many Chinese netizens questioned that the British Museum is “misappropriating culture” by labeling the Chinese lunar year as “Korean”.

“Give me Chinese New Year!” commented one netizen.

