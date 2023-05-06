Cultural continuity spanning 140,000 years at the oldest settled site in West Africa

Evidence for human evolution in West Africa is scant, but recent studies suggest that there are unique patterns of cultural change unlike other regions of the continent. A new article in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution reports on the oldest directly dated archaeological site in West Africa. The site demonstrates technological continuity spanning approximately 140,000 years and offers insight into the ecological stability of the region.

Our species evolved in Africa about 300,000 years ago and until about 30-60,000 years ago typically used tools and methods of toolmaking called Middle Stone Age tool sets. It was around this time that distinct Early Stone Age tool kits began to emerge in northern, eastern and southern Africa. Although more recent evidence points to a much later use of Mesolithic tools in West Africa, up to about 10,000 years ago, the age of these technologies is poorly understood.

The current study, led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology, Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar University, the University of Sheffield and the University of South Florida, extends the time frame in which Middle Stone Age tools from West Africa are known to before over 150,000 years, based on excavations of the Bargny 1 offshore site.

“The collection of stone tools, dated 150,000 years before our time, shows classic features of the Middle Stone Age, such as the use of the Levallois technique and the discoidal reduction method, as well as the use of small retouched flaking tools instead of larger devices,” says Dr. Khady Niang, lead author of the study. “The finds from Bargny 1 are comparable to similarly old finds from other parts of the continent and the find site is the first in West Africa to be dated to the Middle Pleistocene, i.e. before the start of extensive technological regionalization in other parts of Africa.”

The site itself is near the modern coastline south of Dakar, Senegal. While no artifacts have been found at the site that indicate direct human use of the coastal resources, examining the associated environments offers a broader perspective.

“We found microfossils of mangroves and brackish water plants that are associated with colonization at the site,” adds Dr. Chris Kiahtipes of the University of South Florida, co-author of the study. “This is particularly interesting as it shows that the site was near an estuary and demonstrates how important these habitats are to people, past and present.”

The study highlights the long-term persistence of core elements of Mesolithic tool sets in West Africa, without finding evidence of the emergence of specialized technological developments observed elsewhere.

“Middle Stone Age populations adapted to a wide range of habitats and coped with climatic changes across Africa. But in West Africa we see considerable ecological stability over the past 150,000 years,” adds Dr. Jimbob Blinkhorn. “One explanation for the enduring cultural continuity we observed is that it is a matter of stable behavioral adaptation to stable environmental conditions, while potential isolation from other populations across Africa may also have resulted in demographic stability. Ultimately, our study helps illustrate the continuing usefulness of Middle Stone Age technologies to inhabit the diverse habitats across Africa.”