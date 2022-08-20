





Cultural exchange and equipment display activities held in Korla, China

Members of foreign military teams visited the China Pavilion.Photo by Liu Xun

People’s Liberation Army Daily Korla, August 19. Wang Zhongcheng and reporter Cheng Anqi reported: Today, the “International Military Competition-2022” China Korla Division held a cultural exchange and equipment display event, and players from Russia, Belarus, Iran and other countries were invited to participate.

There are 1 Chinese pavilion, 3 foreign pavilions and 9 local pavilions set up on the site of cultural exchange activities. The China Pavilion uses digital windows, holographic projections and other presentation methods to introduce Chinese history and culture, the achievements of contemporary China‘s economic and social construction, the achievements of the Chinese military in international military cooperation, and its contribution to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The foreign pavilion consists of three venues: Russia, Belarus, and Iran, displaying the history, culture and customs of the three countries respectively. The local pavilion mainly displays the stamps, painting and calligraphy related to the competition, as well as the local characteristic culture of Xinjiang.

“This cultural exchange activity not only allowed us to learn more about other countries, but also allowed us to promote and disseminate Russian characteristic culture.” said Lukin from the Central Museum of the Russian Armed Forces.

The equipment display activity site includes three areas: fire strike equipment exhibition area, ground assault equipment exhibition area, and engineering support equipment exhibition area. Through physical display and text introduction, visitors can understand the basic performance of various types of equipment.



