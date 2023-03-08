Home News Cultural sector in suspense before ministerial “crisis”
Cultural sector in suspense before ministerial “crisis”

The cultural sector of Bogotá views with concern the fact that the ministry that represents them is in “crisis” and they ask the national government to promptly assign the head of this ministry to begin

This was expressed in a letter sent to President Petro, after several cultural managers met and engaged in a dialogue about it.

Under the title “Cultural crisis” the letter reads as follows:

“Mr. President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. The culture is in crisis and now it is up to everyone to turn this difficult moment into an opportunity.

The current interim in the Ministry is not convenient for the sector or for the Government. Culture needs a quick and accurate definition of the people who are going to determine its destiny in these more than three years that remain, time is pressing and we can not see Within the ministry, organic, representative leaders or with the necessary knowledge to successfully assume this laudable task.

Culture deserves to be heard in the first progressive government in the history of Colombia. There are processes, trajectories and leadership that, like many of the signatories here, are committed to a sensible and accurate change in the culture of the country. We believe that there are leaders with experience and recognition who have been by your side, Mr. President, who should be valued by you and your team in this difficult situation. It is possible to achieve a careful and creative convergence that gives the sector the place for which we have fought so hard. We trust that it will be with you and during your government that this purpose in favor of culture will be achieved”.

This letter has more than 100 signatures, including great cultural figures such as art critics Ricardo Arcos Plama, Emilio Tarazona, Andrés Linares; also the plastic artist Maquiamelo, as well as the sculptor Juan Carlos Gonzales Franco, the curator Juanita Escobar, the filmmaker Oswaldo Gonzales, among other signatories of the letter.

