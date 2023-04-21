Home » Culture: Biancareddu, UNLA and Humanitarian Society centers for cultural services and libraries in Cagliari, Alghero, Carbonia-Iglesias, Macomer and Oristano funded
Culture: Biancareddu, UNLA and Humanitarian Society centers for cultural services and libraries in Cagliari, Alghero, Carbonia-Iglesias, Macomer and Oristano funded

Cagliari, 21 April 2023 – Approved the distribution of funds, for a total of 1 million and 880 thousand euros for the functioning of the Centers for Cultural Services of Sardinia (CSC), UNLA and Humanitarian Society, based in Alghero, Cagliari, Carbonia-Iglesias, Macomer and Oristano. There are five Centres, two of which belong to the National Union for the Fight against Illiteracy (UNLA CSC of Macomer and CSC of Oristano) and three to the Humanitarian Society of Milan (CSC of Cagliari, CSC of Carbonia-Iglesias and CSC of Alghero).

“These Centers – underlines the Councilor for Culture, Andrea Biancareddu – have been carrying out an important and diversified cultural activity in the area for over forty years, which is aimed at different categories of public and is intended for all age groups. In the first place, Biancareddu points out, the Centres, although each one has its own specific connotation, carry out activities to promote and disseminate cinematographic and audiovisual culture and image education, often in collaboration with schools, universities and cultural associations of which they are constant points of reference. In recent years, some Centers have expanded their sphere of activity by addressing professional training in cinema and audiovisual production, also thanks to the construction of a dense network of relationships at national and international level. They also manage a large and substantial library heritage which they make available to the public and enhance with important reading promotion activities. They also carry out professional updating activities for cultural operators and teachers. “

The total allocation allocated to the Cultural Services Centers of Sardinia must be used for the functioning and for the coverage of expenses relating to personnel and the various activities and services of competence. 250,000 euros have been allocated in favor of the Alghero CSC through the Alghero Cultural Services Association of the Humanitarian Society; 880 thousand euros are earmarked for the Cagliari CSC through the Cagliari Cultural Services Association of the Humanitarian Society. In favor of the CSC of Carbonia-Iglesias through the Cultural Services Center Association of Carbonia-Iglesias of the Humanitarian Society, 250 thousand euros are disbursed as well as to the Cultural Services Center UNLA of Macomer. Also 250 thousand euros in favor of the UNLA Cultural Services Center in Oristano.

