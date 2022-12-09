Abolish app 18 to redistribute its funds (230 million) in entertainment welfare, which have risen from 40 to 100 million since 2023, creating, among other things, a fund in favor of the book and library supply chain. This is the spirit that would have moved the majority to promote the amendment to article 108 of the budget law signed by the president of the Culture Commission of the Chamber Federico Mollicone (Fdi), and by the Honorable Rossano Sasso (Lega) and Rita Dalla Chiesa (FI) . App 18, the culture bonus that allowed young people to spend 500 euros on cultural purchases when they turned 18, was therefore repealed. The welfare for workers in the entertainment industry is increased with the increase in the discontinuity allowance which goes from “40 million euros per year starting from 2022” to “40 million euros for the year 2022 and 100 million euros annually starting from the year 2023”. The amendment by the majority also provides for the “Fund for the book”, with an endowment of 15 million euros per year. The Fund is distributed annually, with one or more decrees from the Minister of Culture, while 30 million will go to libraries from 2024 and 2 million a year to the Historical Re-enactment Fund (from 2019 to 2022) which will become 5 million starting from 2023. The «A single fund for entertainment, Fus becomes the ‘National Fund for live entertainment‘ and is ”increased by 40 million euros starting from 2023”. The cinema fund is increased by 10 million and from 250 to 260 million. Five million a year go to historic carnivals in order to allow the preservation and transmission of popular traditions in relation to the promotion of territories. The expenditure for the functioning of the state museums is “increased by 13.3 million euros in 2023 and by 11.5 million annually starting from 2024”. The “private law foundation called Fondazione Vittoriano, with tasks of management and enhancement of the Vittoriano complex” is established. Finally, with the aim of «celebrating the life, discoveries and work of Guglielmo Marconi on the occasion of the one hundred and fifty years since his birth, as well as promoting the development of scientific studies and experiments in the sectors of telecommunications, innovation and creativity, the expenditure of 2 million euros for the year 2023 and 2 million euros for the year 2024 is authorized”.