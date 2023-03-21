Bologna – Educational-training workshops for Academy students engaged in restoring and enhancing a cultural asset, thanks to an operational program devised over a decade ago by Emilia Romagna region and developed every two years in agreement with theAcademy of Fine Arts of Bologna.

Is called “Three Institutions and a Heritage” and for the edition 2022-2023 the activity that will be carried out is the “Arcades Project”. In fact, in addition to the Region and the Academy, the third partner involved on this occasion is the Municipality of Bolognaofficially “City of Porticoes” following its nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021.

The project was presented at a press conference this morning, in the Aula Magna of the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna, in the presence of the Councilor for Culture and Landscape of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Mauro Felixthe president of the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna, Rita Finzithe director of the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna Cristina Francuccithe councilor with responsibility for the valorisation of cultural heritage and Unesco arcades of the Municipality of Bologna, Valentina Oriolithe superintendent of archeology, fine arts and landscape for the metropolitan city of Bologna and the provinces of Modena Reggio Emilia and Ferrara, Frances Tombaand the site manager Portici World Heritage, Federica Legnani.

In this edition, “Progetto Portici” envisages the creation of five “building sites” which will take more than 50 students of the Courses of Restoration, Communication, Heritage Education, Graphic Design and Cinema and Audiovisual Languages.

In particular, they will be involved in the restoration activities the wooden porch of Palazzo Grassiin via Marsala 12, and a portion of porch with tabernacle and fresco by Madonna with Child in Via delle Belle Arti. The eighteenth-century drawings with views of Bologna by Pio Panfili, conserved at the Archiginnasio, will also be subject to maintenance.

“One of the institutional tasks of the Region is to contribute to the consolidation of the cultural fabric of our territory and the ‘Three institutions and a heritage’ program fully meets this need, demonstrating in recent years the effectiveness of coordinated action between bodies for the enhancement of a heritage, often little known – said the regional councilor at the press conference Congratulate-. The idea of ​​’school-sites’ has also allowed hundreds of students to get involved and have an educational experience in the field, useful for their future role as operators in the field of cultural heritage.”

For the implementation of the Portici Project, the Emilia-Romagna Region has signed an agreement with the Academy of Fine Arts of Bologna which commits it to coordinate all the organizational phases and to support the project with an overall contribution of 20 thousand euros in favor of the Academy.

“We are happy to be partners since the first edition of a virtuous project that is based on a fundamental premise such as networking and comparison between three institutions, which become training agencies in the area by offering field experiences to our male and female students- he said the director of the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna, Cristina Francucci-. This year, the fundamental activity of restoration and conservation of the School of restoration and dissemination and documentation of the Courses of Graphic Design and Film and Audiovisual Languages ​​is joined by that of education to the city’s heritage with an operation peer to peer aimed at various classes of lower secondary schools curated by our Department of Communication and Art Education”.

“We are delighted that the “Three Institutions and One Heritage” program has chosen to work on the Portici for this year – said the commissioner Orioli– thus celebrating the inscription of our urban heritage on the World Heritage List and opening up significant spaces for experimentation consistent with the objectives of the Unesco Site Management Plan.”

During the press conference, the activities envisaged by the project were presented, edited by Antonella Salvi, the coordination of the projects of “Three Institutions and a Heritage” e Camilla Roversi Monacoof the coordination of the restoration sites for the Academy of Fine Arts, and with the interventions of the teachers and students of the Academy Courses involved in the project.

Barbara Musiani

Attached: