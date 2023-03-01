– The project with cost adjustment for the Cumbidanovu dam concluded its authorization process between the Region and the Ministry of Infrastructure and yesterday evening the new call for tenders was sent by the Central Sardinia reclamation consortium to the European Official Journal for its publication, which will take place within a few days. The announcement will remain open forty-five days (and not ninety, like the previous one, with a further reduction of the times) and the opening of the envelopes is scheduled for April 21st. The calling of a second tender became necessary following the outcome of the previous one, which went deserted.

The regional councilor for public works, Pierluigi Saiu, expresses satisfaction, who after the result of the first tender had demanded rapid times for the new tender: “We asked the reclamation consortium, the body implementing the interventions, to adjust the prices on the project and in just over a week we have come full circle, respecting the commitments made. The assessor quickly gave the go-ahead to update the tender and the Ministry did the same. The Cumbidanovu dam is a strategic infrastructure for Sardinia and in particular for the territories of Nuoro. A work that has been awaited for years, a great unfinished one that needs to be unlocked. We were able to count on the collaboration of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Minister Matteo Salvini, whom I want to thank. In fact, thanks to the collaboration with the Rome offices it was possible to speed up and get to the republication of the new call in a very short time”.

“We don’t want any more delays. We are counting on the auction-based price adjustment to finally unblock the situation and we have clear ideas on what to do, even in the event of other unforeseen events. In any case, there is no time to waste and it will already be important to think about the next steps by accelerating the design of the ancillary works, i.e. the water distribution network, the hydroelectric plant and the interconnection between the Cumbidanovu reservoir and the Su Tuvu wastewater treatment plant, which will make it possible to meet the growing water needs of the countryside. The stability law has allocated the resources and we will soon go to the Giunta with a proposal to start quickly with the planning and then with the construction of the other works”, concludes the exponent of the Giunta Solinas.