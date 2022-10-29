Listen to the audio version of the article

From the contributory tax wedge to pensions. Moving on to a strengthening of the welfare measures to the first simplifications of the Transparency decree, to the state of implementation of Gol, in view of the first objectives of December. The list of work-pension dossiers to be dealt with, or at least to start “paying attention”, is a list that gets longer by the day, in view of the first face to face, scheduled for next November 4th, between the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, and the social partners. The meeting will be a first round of the table, it will serve to listen to companies and trade unions, and to put on the table the main issues to be addressed also in light of the preparation of the next Budget law, aware that almost all the dossiers on the track require resources, and therefore a comparison with the Mef.

Cuneo, towards a gradual reduction

The premier, Giorgia Meloni, directly confirmed a significant, albeit gradual, intervention on the contribution tax wedge in her inauguration speech to the Chambers. The announcement is to gradually reach a scissor kick of at least five points. The tax and contribution wedge in Italy today has reached unsustainable levels: 46.5%, according to the OECD, among the worst at international level, almost 50% if we add social security contributions. 60% is reached if we refer to the wage bill. For months, Confindustria has been asking for a structural reduction in the contributory tax wedge with an intervention of 16 billion, two thirds for the benefit of workers, one third companies, which would bring an extra month’s salary in paychecks for incomes of up to 35 thousand euros. The Meloni government intends to move along this path, with an operation that produces tangible benefits, however gradually, due to the limited resources available. In the short term, the 2-point contribution wedge, which expires at the end of December, needs to be refinanced with 3.5 billion, to the benefit of workers with gross annual incomes of up to 35 thousand euros.

Incentives to push hiring

Also Giorgia Meloni, speaking in Parliament, then announced that in order to encourage companies to hire, they are thinking about “a fiscal mechanism that rewards activities with a high density of work”. Meloni recalled the Fdi proposal which provides for a 120% super-deduction in labor costs for companies that create more employment than the maximum achieved in the previous three years, which rises to 150% in the case of hiring disadvantaged categories. “The more you hire, the less you pay, we have summarized it, but obviously this must not detract from the necessary support for technological innovation,” said the Prime Minister in recent days.

Strengthen rewards and welfare

At the table between Meloni and the social partners, we will most likely also discuss how to strengthen welfare and productivity bonuses; another theme touched upon by Giorgia Meloni in her inauguration speech in Parliament. The goal is to counteract the loss of purchasing power of workers’ paychecks caused by rising inflation, while at the same time giving a boost to productivity, which has been at stake for decades in our country.

Citizenship income towards changes

The government then aims to modify the citizen’s income for the “able to work”, distinguishing between the measure of support against poverty (to be maintained) and the active labor policy instrument that has failed. “For those who are able to work – premier Giorgia Meloni said in Parliament -, the solution cannot be the DRC, but work, training and accompaniment to work, also making full use of the resources and possibilities made available. provision from the European Social Fund ‘.