After the massive and disputed intervention on the road network, the works continue Mayor Cresto: “Go ahead with the program, the controversy will not stop us”

HEART

It is time to take stock after the first year of government for the administration led by the first female mayor in the history of the city of the two towers. Giovanna Cresto is clear: “Despite the criticisms and the ravens that hover over the town hall, we are moving forward” and speaks of “a definitely positive balance”, but also of looking forward to “new ambitious projects” among which “the restyling of the characteristic Old Town”.

“With the redevelopment of via Arduino alta, after the changes to a project that saw an upheaval not shared with the residents – explains the councilor for public works, Lara Calanni Pileri -, we will be in the works with the new year and we will realize the removal of the architectural barriers from piazza Boetto to rise on both sides, the reconstruction and lighting of the floor of piazza Azario, the reconstruction of the last part of the pavement of via Arduino from piazza Azario to via Rivassola as well as the scenographic lighting of the tower square. Via Arduino Bassa was financed with great satisfaction a few weeks ago for an amount of half a million euros for the refurbishment of flooring, video surveillance and lighting in the arcaded street but also in other side streets ».

Historic center, but not only. Schools, energy efficiency, residential construction, road safety, securing the territory. There are many projects presented, many in the evaluation phase, as many already subject to funding and some already starting: “We delivered the demolition and reconstruction site of the Cena middle school after asking for changes to the original project: for us it was unacceptable that the ‘entrance / exit of that school was so close to the provincial road, too dangerous – adds Calanni Pileri -. By putting the designers and the school management around the table and asking for the necessary authorizations, we found a suitable solution to have more space and an alternative entrance. We have also revised the spaces because they are oversized or undersized and others still useless in the face of some service spaces totally absent. The co-planning with the schools was fundamental to share problems, examine them together and seek, where present, solutions or alternatives. We are working on the feasibility study of via Torino but we are in the embryonic stage, while we have approved the project for the safety with the construction of sidewalks along the road that goes from the Toll to Salto: viale dei Mille, via Fratelli Rosselli and via Bruno Buozzi, already a candidate in a recent call for applications ».

Still speaking of schools, the primary Aldo Peno, the childhood complexes of Salto, Peter Pan and the Gli Sbirulini nursery in via Brigate Partigiane have been candidates in tenders with different qualifications but which will allow for renewed schools, safer from the point of view. anti-seismic, energy efficient and, in the case of via Brigate, a school with zero environmental impact, ricobuilt from scratch and expanded. Official confirmations are awaited.

Finally, for the river safety of the Piedmont Region, Palazzo Lascaris has financed two interventions, one in Bandone and one upstream of the bridge over the Orco and is directly carrying out an expression of interest for the removal of the lithoid material accumulated over the years in several places.