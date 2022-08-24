HEARTS

Permanent enamels, piercings (body pierced to wear various objects), strictly covered tattoos are forbidden for costumed figures. And of course the watches will have to disappear from the wrists. Nothing will be left to chance. Controls will be rigorous.

The ancient Corgnate is preparing to relive, even if in the unusual period of early September, the unique atmospheres and suggestions that only the “May Tournament at the court of King Arduino” can arouse in its people, but also in all fans of one of the longest-running and most important historical re-enactments in Piedmont which, you can bet, awaited its return with trepidation after the forced stop due to the Covid emergency.

“It will be the edition of the restart”, as defined by the president of the Pro loco, Nadia Oria.

An edition, the 32nd, strongly desired even at the cost of changing the historical dates that after the May prologue and the first crowds for King Arduino and Queen Berta 2022, born Claudio Aiello and his wife Nadia Sandretto Locanin, will live his highlights from Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th September.

Behind the organization of the intense three days, there is a long and painstaking work, made up of meetings in the courtyard, half-spent holidays attached to the mobile phone to exchange opinions, advice and suggestions between calls and messages on Whatsapp, many sent directly from the places of summer stay, beaches or mountains, between the Pro loco management, responsible for the seven city villages, the groups and the various souls of the Tournament and municipal administration, to define the smallest details and leave nothing to chance. And it is an articulated program, of all respect that will bring the town of Alto Canavese back for three days to the fascinating and mysterious times of the lordship of the Marquis of Ivrea and first king of Italy and of his beloved wife, Bertha of Burgundy. With particular attention paid to the historical fidelity of the costumes of the extras, carefully selected menus of excellent choice in the taverns that will be set up by 6 of the 7 Cuorgnate districts, San Faustino will be missing, no evidence of the “Palio dei borghi” will focus on on the classic Race of the barrels on Friday evening, while on Sunday the city districts will propose preparations, historical settings, living history to put it in today’s language, paying particular attention to games for children who can take home the certificate of Knight of the King.

In a historic edition the Tournament touched, in one evening, almost twenty thousand presences (Cuorgnè has nine thousand inhabitants) then the slow decline and today the restart.clear courteous