No injured and no intoxicated. Two families temporarily evacuated and who will return to their homes in a few hours. This is the balance of a fire that took place on Saturday evening, November 12, in via Arduino, in the historic center of the city. The roof of a building caught fire, probably due to the malfunction of the flue. The fire was immediately put down thanks to the timely intervention of the firefighters. On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri, also the mayor, Giovanna Cresto. Damages contained and which will be quantified in the next few hours.

