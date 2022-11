A story of rebirth

A love story between a dog and its owner that began after the pandemic: it is that of Thor and Carlo Costa, who together aim to break the record for dog-master trekking in the mountains, even climbing Mont Blanc together. The two have already exceeded 3,500 meters in altitude, but the goal is to be able to climb Mont Blanc together, in spring, with the assistance of an expert mountaineer who can accompany them along the way to overcome the current record. 4,800 meters

