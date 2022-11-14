Nursind, the union of the nursing professions, requested a joint meeting with the Piedmont Region and Asl To4 on the planned opening of the first aid point at the Cuorgnè hospital from 9 January. “We have always asked for security for citizens and protection of employees who work in the Cuorgnatese garrison – says Giuseppe Summa of Nursind – The announcement of the Region does not address the issue of personnel. In order to be able to relocate nurses and observer needed for the opening of the first intervention point, some services of the hospital of Cuorgnè will see their staff drastically reduced, even reaching only one nurse for 25 patients in the night shift “. According to the unions, of the eight planned nurses, four will be

detached from geriatrics, two from medicine and two from day surgery, without providing for replacements. “We cannot accept such a situation – points out Summa – the opening of the first intervention point cannot go to the detriment of the other services”.