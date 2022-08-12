HEART

Mourning in the world of cuorgnatese art. Gian Domenico Mezzanatto, partner and member of the Carlin Bergoglio cultural and artistic center, the cenacle that brings together the artists working in the city of the two towers, passed away at the age of 70 at the hospital of Ivrea. Mezzanatto died after a lung block. A sociable character, who loved being in company and willingly accepted the jokes that he gladly exchanged with friends and conscripts of the 1951 draft, once he reached the well-deserved retirement, he was able to devote himself to his great passion: painting. With easel and brush, he created paintings using the oil on canvas technique, works of exquisite workmanship that he exhibited together with colleagues and friends of Carlin Bergoglio in various impromptu exhibitions in the area. Works that were appreciated by a large audience for their intensity and linearity.

“The artists of the Carlin Bergoglio Cultural Center of Cuorgnè – they write in a note from the association led by the president Vilma Giaudrone – are close to the Mezzanatto family due to the death of their dear partner and artist Gian Domenico”.

The funeral of Mezzanatto, who leaves his wife Luisella Zanone, relatives and friends, took place yesterday afternoon, Thursday 11 August, in the parish church of San Dalmazzo. At the end of the religious function, the coffin continued to the crematory temple of Mappano and the ashes of the esteemed and appreciated artist of Carlin Bergoglio will rest in the cemetery of Cuorgnè.