Home News Cuorgnè says goodbye to Germana Beroggio, known as “Madama Bellino”
News

Cuorgnè says goodbye to Germana Beroggio, known as “Madama Bellino”

by admin
Cuorgnè says goodbye to Germana Beroggio, known as “Madama Bellino”

Germana Beroggio, known as Madama Bellino

Severe loss for city trade. In 1963 she took over the goldsmith’s shop with her husband Renzo, which is still open today

HEART. Germana Bellino, born Beroggio, better known as “Madama Bellino”, as she loved to be called and as she was known and esteemed by everyone in Cuorgnè, passed away at the age of 96. In 1963, after her marriage to Renzo Bellino from Cuorgnate, she moved to Canavese, where the couple took over the Bianco goldsmith’s shop, then located in via Garibaldi, which became the Bellino Jewelery. Over the years, Madama Bellino has become a cuorgnatese doc. The funeral will be held on Monday 1 August, at 2.45 pm, in the parish church of San Dalmazzo.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  The State Administration of Taxation holds a press conference: Measures to facilitate private tax payment continue to be implemented, taxation will do its best to serve the Winter Olympics successfully_Tax

You may also like

Armored PNRR for parties on implementation and governance

Valeria Campagna: common politics – Martino Mazzonis

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Victims of Henan Rural Bank Fraud Case Reveal...

Civitanova Marche, the scream of his girlfriend in...

Elections, the Trieste port Stefano Puzzer, leader of...

Longarone, a child who died at the age...

Ivrea, the former home outpatient clinic and community...

Francesco: “I don’t meddle in the elections but...

Belluno, a child who died after ingesting something:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy