Severe loss for city trade. In 1963 she took over the goldsmith’s shop with her husband Renzo, which is still open today

HEART. Germana Bellino, born Beroggio, better known as “Madama Bellino”, as she loved to be called and as she was known and esteemed by everyone in Cuorgnè, passed away at the age of 96. In 1963, after her marriage to Renzo Bellino from Cuorgnate, she moved to Canavese, where the couple took over the Bianco goldsmith’s shop, then located in via Garibaldi, which became the Bellino Jewelery. Over the years, Madama Bellino has become a cuorgnatese doc. The funeral will be held on Monday 1 August, at 2.45 pm, in the parish church of San Dalmazzo.